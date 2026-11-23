East Bengal faces a do-or-die situation in the AFC Champions League Two on Tuesday against Jordan's Al-Hussein SC, as they battle to keep their knockout stage aspirations alive amidst a challenging schedule and key player absences.

Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points East Bengal will face Jordan's Al-Hussein SC in a crucial Group D return-leg fixture of the AFC Champions League Two on Tuesday, needing a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

The Kolkata giants are currently at the bottom of Group D with two points from four matches, having managed two draws and suffered two defeats.

East Bengal's task is complicated by a demanding domestic schedule, including an Indian Super League match on Friday and an upcoming Kolkata derby on Sunday, along with key player injuries.

Al-Hussein coach Curro Torres shares a past association with East Bengal manager Antonio Lopez Habas, having played under him at Valencia around 25 years ago.

Al Hussein are expected to field four to five members of Jordan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding to the challenge for East Bengal.

With their campaign hanging by a thread, East Bengal will have little room for error when they take on Jordan's Al-Hussein SC in a crucial Group D return-leg fixture of the AFC Champions League Two here on Tuesday.

Winless after four matches, the Kolkata giants have managed just two draws and suffered two defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the group with two points and a goal difference of minus three.

A victory is imperative to keep their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

AFC Champions League Two Group Standings

Group leaders Al-Shorta SC of Iraq have already sealed their place in the next round with 10 points from three wins and a draw. Al Hussein are second with six points, while Oman's Al Seeb Club occupy third place, a point ahead of East Bengal.

The equation is considerably more favourable for the Jordanian side, who could move into the knockout stage with a win, provided Al Seeb fail to beat Al-Shorta in the other Group D fixture. A draw against East Bengal, however, would also leave the home side with a mountain to climb.

Even if East Bengal secure a point, they can finish with a maximum of six, while Al Hussein and Al Seeb are scheduled to meet on the final matchday, guaranteeing that at least one of the two will finish with seven or more points.

East Bengal's Domestic Challenges And Injuries

East Bengal's task is further complicated by a demanding domestic schedule and the absence of key players. They drew 2-2 against SC Delhi in the Indian Super League on Friday. They had earlier suffered a 5-3 defeat against Chennaiyin FC.

The Red and Gold Brigade will now have to quickly switch their focus to continental football before returning to ISL action against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the high-profile Kolkata derby on Sunday just five days after Tuesday's fixture.

Injuries have also weakened their options, with defender Anwar Ali and forward Edmund Lalrindika ruled out. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will have to reshuffle his combination and find suitable replacements without compromising the team's defensive solidity and attacking balance.

Coaching Connections And Opposition Strength

There will also be a familiar face in the opposition dugout for Habas. Al Hussein coach Curro Torres shares a past association with the East Bengal manager, having played under him at Valencia around 25 years ago.

Torres was delighted at the prospect of meeting his former coach again and said he hoped to catch up with Habas after training.

"It's very happy for me to meet Antonio again. Habas was my head coach in Valencia 25 years ago. I worked under him. I want to meet Habas after practice," Torres said.

Torres also has a connection with East Bengal midfielder Dani Ramirez, who featured for Valencia's B team during his time at the Spanish club, with the Al Hussein coach having spent a year working with him.

Al Hussein are expected to field four to five members of Jordan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding to the challenge facing East Bengal as they seek a desperately needed result on home turf.