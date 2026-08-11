East Bengal Face Crucial AFC Champions League Two Qualifier

Reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal face a formidable challenge against Kuwaiti runners-up Al Arabi SC in a high-stakes AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knockout fixture, aiming for a coveted spot in the group stage.

Photograph: FC Goa/X

Key Points East Bengal to play Kuwaiti runners-up Al Arabi SC in a crucial AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knockout match.

The single-leg qualifier offers a direct path to the group stage for the winner, with the draw scheduled for August 18.

East Bengal, under new coach Antonio Lopez Habas, face significant squad challenges including injuries and suspensions to key foreign players.

Al Arabi SC boasts a strong lineup with international players like Zaid Qunbar, Lucas Shallon, and Anayo Iwuala, posing a formidable threat.

This match is a major continental test for the reigning ISL champions, following their recent domestic triumph and coaching change.

Reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal face their biggest test of the new season when they take on Kuwaiti league runners-up Al Arabi SC in a one-off AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knock-out fixture here on Wednesday, with a place in the group stage at stake.

It will be a single-leg qualifier in the West Region, with FC Goa facing Turkmenistan outfit FK Arkadag away in the other preliminary-stage tie on Wednesday.

The winners of the two matches will join Bahrain's Al-Khaldiya and Oman's Al-Nahda in Pot 4 for the group-stage draw, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur on August 18.

The West Region group stage will comprise 16 teams split across four pots, while the East Region will have another 16 teams in four pots, with the draw determining the group-stage fixtures.

East Bengal's Recent Form And New Leadership

For East Bengal, who endured a 0-1 loss to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup opener, the continental challenge comes after the euphoria of a historic ISL triumph has subsided.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade ended a 22-year wait for a National top-flight title when they beat Inter Kashi 2-1 in the ISL 2025-26 final at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on May 21.

It was their first ISL title since making their debut in the competition in 2020-21 and their first National League crown since the 2003-04 season, when the top tier was known as the National Football League.

But much water has flown under the Hooghly since that memorable night.

The club have parted ways with sponsors Emami, while title-winning coach Oscar Bruzon has also left.

In his place is the vastly experienced Antonio Lopez Habas, who now faces an immediate continental examination with a squad still adjusting to a new regime.

Squad Challenges And Tactical Approach

East Bengal will also be without an important defensive option. Spanish centre-back Nacho Monsalve has suffered a knee injury and is set to miss the game, while Lalchungnunga is suspended after his red card.

The available foreign contingent includes Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez and Palestinian defensive midfielder Mohammed Rashid.

Australian midfielder Chris Ikonomidis has also been nursing a few niggles, leaving his availability for the starting XI uncertain.

"Injuries are not an excuse to me. It will be a tough fight for us, but the match will be 11 players versus 11 players. I believe in that," Habas said.

Nacho's absence leaves East Bengal without an experienced presence at the heart of the defence against an Al Arabi attack led by Palestinian striker Zaid Qunbar and Brazilian Lucas Shallon.

The responsibility will therefore fall heavily on Anwar Ali, T Boris Singh, Sandeep Mandi and Jay Gupta to hold their defensive shape against a side that finished second in the 2025-26 Kuwaiti Premier League.

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill is likely to be the man between the posts.

His experience and ability to handle pressure could prove particularly important if the match remains undecided through 90 minutes and goes to a penalty shootout.

In a likely 4-2-3-1 setup of Habas, Mohammed Rashid and T Jeakson Singh could operate as the two deeper midfielders.

Their task will be to disrupt Al Arabi's sharp attacks while helping East Bengal transition quickly from defence to attack.

Further forward, Bipin Singh, Dani Ramirez and Rohit Danu are expected to provide the attacking thrust behind Edmund Lalrindika, who could lead the line.

The pace and creativity of the trio could trouble Al Arabi's defence, with Ramirez in particular expected to be one of East Bengal's main attacking weapons.

Al Arabi's Formidable Squad

Al Arabi on the other hand possess enough quality to expose any defensive uncertainty.

Qunbar is already a senior Palestine international and was part of their squad at the 2023 Asian Cup.

A physical presence in the final third, he also has the mobility to operate across the attacking line.

Brazilian Lucas Shallon provides another threat, while Nigerian winger Anayo Iwuala brings pace and directness.

The versatile attacker, capable of playing on either flank, has previously featured for Enyimba, Esperance Tunis and CR Belouizdad.

His ability to beat defenders one-on-one and attack space behind the backline could test East Bengal's defence.

In midfield, tall Ethiopian Kenean Markneh will add creativity and physicality.

Markneh has played in Ethiopia, Libya, Qatar and Oman and could provide Al Arabi with an imposing presence in the centre.

The Kuwaiti side have also strengthened their defence with the arrival of experienced Senegalese centre-back Joher Khadim Rassoul, who has previously played in Europe and Iraq.

Kickoff: 7pm.