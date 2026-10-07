IFA Shield Final: East Bengal Seek Revenge Against Mohun Bagan In Derby Clash

The iconic Kolkata Derby ignites the IFA Shield final on Thursday as East Bengal FC seeks revenge against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a high-stakes battle for football supremacy and a coveted trophy.

Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giant/X

Key Points East Bengal FC will face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield final on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal aims to avenge their defeat in last year's IFA Shield final and secure their record 30th title.

Mohun Bagan, having recently won the Calcutta Football League, is looking to retain the Shield for their 22nd triumph.

Both teams face a demanding schedule, with Mohun Bagan's squad particularly affected by players returning from national duty after back-to-back international friendlies.

Coaches Panagiotis Dilmperis (Mohun Bagan) and Antonio Habas (East Bengal) acknowledge the challenges of player workload and simultaneous competitions ahead of the crucial derby.

East Bengal FC will look to avenge last year's IFA Shield final defeat when they take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in another high-voltage Kolkata derby at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Thursday.

The final will be the fifth meeting between the two sides this year and comes barely two months after East Bengal got the better of Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final, winning 4-1 to claim one of their biggest derby victories in recent years.

Mohun Bagan, however, have since won the Calcutta Football League to end an eight-year wait for the title and will be bidding to retain the Shield they won against East Bengal at the same venue last year.

Rivalry Reignites In IFA Shield Final

The 2025 final ended 1-1 before Mohun Bagan prevailed 5-4 on penalties to lift the Shield for the 21st time.

East Bengal, the record 29-time champions, will now be aiming to reach the 30-title mark, while the Mariners are chasing their 22nd crown.

The rivalry has been evenly poised this year. The first derby, in the Indian Super League in May, ended 1-1, before Mohun Bagan won 1-0 in the Durand Cup opener in July.

East Bengal then responded with their emphatic 4-1 victory in the Durand Cup final, while their latest meeting in the Calcutta Football League in September again ended 1-1.

Road To The Final: Team Journeys

East Bengal entered the Shield final on a high after producing a statement performance in the semi-finals, thrashing NorthEast United 7-2.

David Lalhlansanga scored a hat-trick, while Rohit Kumar, Chris Ikonomidis, Ake Loba and Lukas Zwolinski were also on target.

They had opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Calcutta Customs before losing 0-1 to Punjab FC in the group stage.

Mohun Bagan have taken a more difficult route to the final.

They began with a 6-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan, Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring three, and drew 1-1 with NorthEast United to progress from the group.

The Mariners were then held goalless by Punjab FC over 120 minutes in the semi-final before goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made two saves in the shootout to secure a 4-3 victory.

Player Workload Concerns For Mohun Bagan

The demanding schedule has emerged as a concern for both teams, particularly Mohun Bagan, who have several players returning from national duty after India's back-to-back friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay.

Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Apuia, Aniruddha Thapa and Abhishek Singh have joined the Mariners after national duty, having been involved in two high-intensity matches within 78 hours.

Mohun Bagan coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said his staff had been monitoring the workload of the players and would decide on their involvement only after assessing their freshness.

"Since last night, I and my assistants, especially the assistant coach, have been working on measuring the load of the footballers. They have played a lot of minutes in the Kolkata League, IFA Shield and for the national team," Dilmperis said.

"At the moment, I cannot tell you how long each player will be able to play. But we will try to make sure everyone is fresh and ready for tomorrow's match," he said.

Coaches Prepare For Tactical Battle

The Greek coach is also keen to avoid a repeat of the situation around the Durand Cup final, when his players had little recovery time after their previous match.

The Shield final comes with the tournament matches being played every three days, while the ISL begins only four days later, adding to the workload.

Dilmperis admitted the schedule was demanding but said his players had been prepared through training and meetings, with the Punjab FC semi-final also reviewed ahead of the derby.

"Hopefully, tomorrow we will be able to return to our good habits. We will play aggressive football, repeatedly taking the ball into the box.

"We will play a little faster and show more quality and skill. These are the qualities my footballers have," he said.

"Everyone is a quality player. And, of course, we have to score goals."

For Dilmperis, the result could also have a bearing on the team's confidence going into the ISL, but the immediate focus is on the derby itself.

"This is a different match. This is a derby. Considering our pride, our reputation, our fans and the next matches, we should win this match. At least we have to give our best," he said.

East Bengal coach Antonio Habas, meanwhile, said his side were ready despite the difficulty of managing three competitions, with the AFC campaign and ISL also part of their schedule.

"We are 100 per cent ready. It is difficult to play different tournaments simultaneously, AFC, Shield and ISL, which is about to begin, but the players are professionals and 100 per cent ready," Habas said.