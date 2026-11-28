The highly anticipated Kolkata Derby sees East Bengal, buoyed by a historic AFC Champions League Two victory, aiming to finally break their Indian Super League jinx against an in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday.

IMAGE: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan gear up for a high-stakes Kolkata derby. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points East Bengal will look to end their ISL derby jinx against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday.

East Bengal recently secured a historic AFC Champions League Two win four days ago, boosting confidence despite a domestic slump.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are in dominant form, having won five successive matches to reclaim the top spot in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan have largely dominated ISL encounters against East Bengal, winning nine of 11 matches since the 2020-21 season.

Both teams face selection challenges and tactical considerations, with Mohun Bagan considered favourites due to superior form and individual quality.

Fresh from a historic AFC Champions League Two win, East Bengal will look to end their Indian Super League derby jinx against an in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who are chasing a sixth successive victory of the season, when the arch-rivals clash in Kolkata on Sunday.

For East Bengal, the stakes go beyond three points as they are yet to beat Mohun Bagan in the ISL, and Sunday offers another opportunity to break that jinx against a team that has largely dominated this rivalry in the league.

Antonio Lopez Habas' side will draw confidence from their 1-0 win over Jordanian club Al-Hussein SC at the same venue four days ago.

Jeakson Singh Thounaoajam struck an 87th-minute winner from a corner delivered by Mohammed Rashid, making East Bengal the first Indian club to win a match in the AFC Champions League Two since the tournament's rebranding in 2024.

The result was particularly significant given Al-Hussein's dominance and repeated attempts on goal, with East Bengal showing defensive discipline and resilience to protect their lead. Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa was outstanding, producing eight saves to preserve a memorable victory.

The continental win comes at an important juncture for the Kolkata giants, who have endured a dip in their domestic campaign after an encouraging start.

The defending champions opened with a 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers and followed it up with a 5-1 demolition of Inter Kashi.

However, a chaotic 3-5 defeat to Chennaiyin FC marked the beginning of a slump, with the side subsequently slipping to seventh in the standings with seven points.

East Bengal's Quest To Break Derby Jinx

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have moved in the opposite direction.

After opening their campaign with a 0-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, they have won five successive matches to collect 15 points from six games and reclaim the top spot. Having played two matches more than East Bengal, another victory would give the Mariners a five-point cushion over their rivals.

The recent league record makes grim reading for the Torchbearers.

Mohun Bagan have won nine of their 11 ISL encounters since the 2020-21 season, with the other two ending in draws.

Their last meeting, on May 17 last season, finished 1-1, with Edmund Lalrindika scoring in the 85th minute before Jason Cummings struck an equaliser five minutes later.

However, East Bengal have demonstrated that they can hurt their rivals.

Their emphatic 4-1 victory in the 135th Durand Cup final on August 23 ended a 22-year wait for the trophy and drew them level with Mohun Bagan on 17 titles.

They also have a memorable 2-0 I-League victory over their rivals in the 2018-19 season, but an ISL breakthrough remains elusive.

Mohun Bagan's Dominance And Derby History

Habas will also have to deal with some important selection issues.

The absence of Anwar Ali in defence and Edmund Lalrindika's in attack is a matter of concern.

Nevertheless, East Bengal's defensive organisation against Al-Hussein suggested that they can remain competitive even without some of their key players.

A likely combination of Diego Zivulic and Sandip Mandi at centre-back, with Lalchungnunga and Jay Gupta operating as full-backs, will be tasked with containing Mohun Bagan's formidable attacking unit.

Rashid and Jeakson are expected to anchor the midfield, while Dani Ramirez could provide the creative link between midfield and attack.

Ake Loba, David Lalhlansanga and PV Vishnu offer pace and penetration going forward.

East Bengal's best chance may lie in maintaining a compact defensive shape, pressing selectively and exploiting spaces on the counter.

Rashid and Jeakson will be crucial in disrupting Mohun Bagan's midfield rhythm and launching quick transitions through the flanks. While the defence looked organised in the continental fixture, containing the Mariners over 90 minutes will demand another disciplined performance.

Tactical Approaches And Key Player Battles

On paper, Mohun Bagan possess greater individual quality and depth.

Their goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has been a consistent performer, making the task of breaching their defence particularly difficult.

The Mariners also have attacking reinforcements, with Jamie Maclaren and Apuia having returned from injury, while Miguel Figueira is nearing full fitness.

However, there are areas of concern for the Panagiotis Dilmperis' side.

Despite their winning run, Mohun Bagan have been wasteful in front of goal, with Dejan Drazic and Liston Colaco among those guilty of missing opportunities.

Maclaren's return should strengthen their attack, but converting chances remains essential in a derby where margins are often small.

Defender Alberto Rodriguez also suffered a minor neck injury in training on Friday, although the setback is not considered serious.

His availability will be important in organising the backline.

Abhishek Singh's workload is another consideration, with Mehtab Singh an alternative, should the defender be rested.

Match Outlook And Team News

Mohun Bagan's superior form and individual quality make them favourites, but East Bengal's recent continental success has added an unpredictable element to the contest.

Kick-off: 7.30 PM.