East Bengal FC Women Eye Historic AFC Quarterfinal Spot

East Bengal FC Women are on the cusp of making history, needing just a draw against DPR Korea's 4.25 SC on Saturday to become the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Women's Champions League quarterfinals.

Key Points East Bengal FC Women aim to become the first Indian club to reach the AFC Women's Champions League quarterfinals.

They need at least a draw against DPR Korea's 4.25 SC in their final Group B match on Saturday to guarantee qualification.

East Bengal currently has three points from two matches, having won one and lost one, placing them third in the group.

Their opponents, 4.25 SC, have already secured a quarterfinal berth with six points and eight goals from two wins.

Head coach Anthony Andrews emphasises improving decision-making in the final third and tightening defence against strong continental teams.

East Bengal FC Women will look to become the first Indian club to reach the AFC Women's Champions League quarterfinals when they face DPR Korea's 4.25 SC in their final Group B match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

East Bengal will require at least a draw to secure the qualification without depending on other results.

The two-time Indian Women's League champions have three points from two matches.

They opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City WFC, with Ugandan forward Fazila Ikwaput scoring both goals.

However, East Bengal suffered a 1-4 defeat against Korea Republic's Hwacheon KSPO WFC in their second outing.

Ikwaput gave them an early lead but the opposition struck back with four goals, leaving the Kolkata side third in the group with a goal difference of -2.

Their opponents in the final group match have already secured a quarterfinal berth.

4.25 SC began with a 2-1 win over Hwacheon KSPO before thrashing Ho Chi Minh City WFC 6-0. The DPR Korean side have six points from two matches and have scored eight goals.

Crucial Qualification Scenarios

A win or draw will guarantee East Bengal a place in the last eight.

A defeat, however, would leave their qualification hopes dependent on the Group A result between Iran's Bam Khatoon FC and Myanmar's Ayeyawady FC, both of whom have lost their opening two matches.

If that fixture ends in a draw, East Bengal will qualify regardless of their result against 4.25 SC.

A win for either side would leave the Indian club's fate dependent on the final standings and goal difference.

Under the competition format, the three group winners, three runners-up and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

Coach's Strategy And Preparation

East Bengal head coach Anthony Andrews said his side has used the break after the defeat to identify areas that needed improvement.

"The previous result was a disappointment for us. We've had two days to identify our errors. We need to improve our decision-making in the final third. At the same time, we need to close the gaps in our defence because at the continental level these elite teams can punish you very fast," he said.

"We are aware of the qualification scenario and will try our best to progress to the quarterfinals."

Key Players And Defensive Focus

East Bengal will need a more disciplined defensive display against an opponent that has scored eight goals in two games.

Their attacking line, led by Ikwaput, will also be central to their hopes of making history.

Kick-off: 8 pm.