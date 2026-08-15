East Bengal Eye Durand Cup Semis After AFC Champions League Win

East Bengal, riding high on their recent AFC Champions League Two success, are poised for a challenging Durand Cup quarterfinal clash against the disciplined Indian Army Football Team, aiming to secure a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Northeast United FC/Twitter

Key Points East Bengal enters the Durand Cup quarterfinals with high confidence after a 4-1 comeback win in the AFC Champions League Two play-off.

They will face the Indian Army Football Team, who topped their group with a perfect nine points, known for their organisation and physicality.

East Bengal's attacking prowess, led by Mohammed Rashid and Dani Ramirez, and Anwar Ali's defence will be crucial.

The Indian Army coach, Antony Ramesh, expressed respect for East Bengal but stated his team would not be overawed.

Another quarterfinal match features unbeaten SC Delhi against surprise package FC Raengdai, highlighting emerging talents like Rodriguinho and Midul Doley.

Fresh from their comeback win over Al Arabi in the AFC Champions League Two qualifying play-off, East Bengal now turn their attention to the Durand Cup quarterfinals, where they face a disciplined Indian Army Football Team with a place in the last-four at stake, here on Sunday.

The reigning Indian Super League champions go into the clash high on confidence after overturning an early deficit against Al Arabi to seal their place in the AFC Champions League Two stage with a thumping 4-1 win on Wednesday. The Antonio Lopez Habas' men will now look to carry that momentum into the Durand Cup knockout phase.

East Bengal's Form And Challenge Ahead

East Bengal finished second in Group A behind city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, losing 0-1 to the Mariners in the opening Kolkata derby before responding with emphatic wins over CISF Protectors (8-0) and South United FC (5-0). Habas' side have shown plenty of attacking firepower, while Mohammed Rashid and Dani Ramirez offer creativity in midfield and between the lines. Anwar Ali's presence at the back will also be important against an Indian Army side that topped Group B with perfect nine points.

The Army outfit beat Samaleswari Sporting 1-0, Baghpat FC 4-0 and Mohammedan SC 2-1 to reach the last eight round. Their organisation, physicality and threat from set pieces could pose a different test for East Bengal. Indian Army FT coach Antony Ramesh has made it clear that his side will respect East Bengal's quality but will not be overawed by the occasion.

Other Durand Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures

The other quarterfinal in Ranchi pits unbeaten SC Delhi against debutants FC Raengdai. SC Delhi topped Group C with three wins from three, with Brazilian forward Rodriguinho emerging as one of the tournament's leading scorers with six goals. Raengdai, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise packages of the 135th Durand Cup, topping Group D in their maiden campaign. Forward Midul Doley has been central to their run, scoring three goals, including a hat-trick against TRAU FC.

The quarterfinals begin with SC Delhi taking on Raengdai at 4pm IST, followed by East Bengal's clash against Indian Army at 7pm in Kolkata.