Anokye's Brace Powers East Bengal To Commanding Win In AFC Women's Champions League Opener

East Bengal's women's team made a spectacular start to their AFC Women's Champions League Preliminary Round, securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Rajshahi Stars FC, highlighted by Olivia Anokye's impressive brace.

Photograph: East Bengal/X

Key Points East Bengal women's team secured a decisive 4-0 victory against Rajshahi Stars FC in their AFC Women's Champions League Preliminary Round.

Ghanaian midfielder Olivia Anokye was instrumental, scoring two goals for East Bengal in the 9th and 38th minutes.

India internationals Astam Oraon (26th minute) and Soumya Guguloth (71st minute) also contributed with a goal each.

This strong start positions East Bengal well in their quest to qualify for the main tournament group stage.

East Bengal will next face Guam's Rovers FC on Thursday and hosts Sabah FA on Sunday in their upcoming matches.

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Olivia Anokye scored a brace as East Bengal drubbed Rajshahi Stars FC of Bangladesh 4-0 to begin their AFC Women's Champions League Preliminary Round campaign in style here on Monday. Anokye struck in the ninth and 38th minutes, while India internationals Astam Oraon (26th) and Soumya Guguloth (71st) netted once each to wrap up a dominant victory.

Key Moments From The Match

East Bengal started strongly and were 1-0 up with Anokye stroking home a penalty despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Rupna Chakma. The IWL champions extended their lead when Rimpa Haldar floated a cross beyond Rupna, with Sulanjana Raul reacting quickest at the back post to cut back the ball for Anokye to grab her second of the day.

Rajshahi regrouped after the break, but even though they offered more resistance, they had only one long-range strike from Monika Chakma, which Panthoi Chanu Elangbam saved. The Moshal Girls played the patient game with the advantage in their hands, capitalising on a defensive mistake to add to their scoreline, with Sulanjana playing Soumya through to slot it home.

East Bengal next face Guam's Rovers FC on Thursday and hosts Sabah FA on Sunday. Only the group winners will qualify for the group stage of the main tournament.