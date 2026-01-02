HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
East Bengal drub Nita FA, go top of IWL table

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
January 02, 2026 21:34 IST

East Bengal

IMAGE: East Bengal began their IWL campaign with four consecutive wins and are currently leading the standings. Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Defending champions East Bengal FC moved to the top of the Indian Women's League standings after handing Nita Football Academy a 5-0 thrashing, in Kalyani, on Friday.

Sulanjana Raul (6'), Soumya Guguloth (42'), Resty Nanziri (50'), Fazila Ikwaput (63') and substitute Priyangka Devi (88') found the net for East Bengal.

With four wins from as many games, East Bengal moved to the top of the points table. Sethu FC, who won by an equally handsome margin of 5-0 against Sesa Football Academy, are in second place with 10 points from five games.

Nita FA also have 10 points and have slipped to the third spot, trailing Sethu on goal difference.

In another match, Kickstart FC opened their account in the league with a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Sribhumi FC.

Babysana Devi scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute after Loveth Njideka Edeh (81') cancelled out Yumnam Kamala Devi's (12') first-half spot kick for Sribhumi.

Meanwhile, Sethu FC continued their impressive run with a dominant 5-0 win over Sesa, underlining their attacking depth.

 

Five different players -- Martina Thokchom (24'), Kaviya Pakkirisamy (27'), Lisham Babina Devi (35'), Lynda Kom Serto (65') and Ruchi (72') -- found the  net for Sethu, highlighting the depth and balance in their squad.

In another fixture, Gokulam Kerala FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Garhwal United FC at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Substitute Shilji Shaji (21') put Gokulam in the lead early on, before Deepika Pal (52') levelled the proceedings after the changeover.

The Malabarians remain sixth on the eight-team table with six points from five matches, while Garhwal provisionally climb one spot to fourth with seven points from four matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
