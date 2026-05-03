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How East Bengal Secured Victory In Indian Women's League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 03, 2026 23:57 IST

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East Bengal FC extended their impressive streak in the Indian Women's League with a decisive 2-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC, solidifying their position at the top of the league table.

Photograph: Gokulam Kerala/X

Photograph: Gokulam Kerala/X

Key Points

  • East Bengal FC secured a 2-1 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, maintaining their lead in the Indian Women's League.
  • Fazila Ikwaput scored twice for East Bengal, contributing significantly to their win.
  • SETHU FC registered a 2-1 victory against Sribhumi FC, with Sumati Kumari playing a key role.
  • Kickstart FC, Karnataka, showcased a dominant performance, outclassing SESA Football Academy with a 3-0 victory.
  • Nita Football Academy and Garhwal United FC played out a goalless draw in another match of the day.

East Bengal FC continued their dominant run in Indian Women's League with a 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC here on Sunday.

The hosts made an early breakthrough in the sixth minute, when Fazila Ikwaput latched onto a long ball and produced a composed volley, chipping it over the advancing goalkeeper from outside the box.

 

Key Moments In East Bengal's Victory

The second goal came in the 65th minute when Resty Nanziri cut in from the left and set up Ikwaput centrally. The forward finished with precision into the bottom corner to double the lead.

Gokulam pulled one back from a corner in the 70th minute after East Bengal goalkeeper Elangbam Chanu spilled the ball, allowing Shubhangi Singh to react quickest and slot home.

Despite late efforts from both sides, East Bengal held on for the win.

The Moshal Girls remain unbeaten at the top of the table with 27 points, while Gokulam Kerala FC are fifth with 10.

Other Matches In The Indian Women's League

In another match, SETHU FC registered a 2-1 victory against Sribhumi FC.

The opening goal came in the 12th minute when Nirmala Devi delivered a long ball into the box, and Sumati Kumari rose to head it into the net.

The lead was extended following a loose ball situation, where Sumati Kumari's attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo Subba, before S Lynda Kom reacted quickest to slot home.

Sribhumi reduced the deficit in the 37th minute after Veronica Appiah was brought down inside the box. Philomena Abakah converted the penalty to make it 2-1.

Kickstart FC's Dominant Performance

Later, Kickstart FC, Karnataka outclassed SESA Football Academy

Kickstart took the lead in the 16th minute when TH Babysana Devi's long ball found Kiran Pisda on the right, who delivered a cross for Emem Peace Essien to finish from close range.

The advantage was doubled in the 27th minute as Pisda drove forward before setting up Saru Limbu, who placed her shot into the bottom right corner.

In the 66th minute, Essien was fouled inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Babysana Devi stepped up and converted to seal the result.

Nita FA and Garhwal United Draw

In another match of the day, Nita Football Academya and Garhwal United FC played out a goalless draw.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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