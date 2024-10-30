News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » East Bengal crush Bashundhara Kings in AFC tie

East Bengal crush Bashundhara Kings in AFC tie

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 00:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: East Bengal players pose for a team photo prior to kick-off . Photograph: East Bengal / X

Indian club East Bengal produced an utterly dominant show to crush Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings 4-0 in their AFC Challenge League match in Thimphu on Tuesday.

Struggling at the bottom of the 13-team table in the Indian Super League, East Bengal looked a far cry on the day in the continental tournament, opening the scoring as early as the first minute through Dimitrios Diamantakos' left-footed shot from the centre of the box off a Lal Chungnunga cross.

 

An absolute screamer from midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti helped East Bengal double the lead in the 20th minute, the player striking from outside the box to the top right corner.

After an assist by Madih Talal, Nandhakumar Sekar's right-footed shot from the left side of the box made it 3-0 for East Bengal at the Changlimithang Stadium.

More miseries awaited Bashundhara Kings as stopper Anwar Ali this time got his name on the scoresheet with an excellent goal, as the ball curled in after his left-footed shot from outside the box.

Again, the Bangladesh outfit displayed poor defending as they failed to clear the ball into safety.

Having run their opponents ragged, East Bengal went into half time leading 4-0 and there was no let up intensity as proceedings began in the second half in their second group stage fixture.

Bashundhara Kings had their share of chances but they could not convert them.

The Red and Gold Brigade opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against home team Paro FC.

On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings came into match after a 0-1 loss to current table-toppers Nejmeh SC from Lebanon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni, Raina Meet: What's Cooking, CSK?
Dhoni, Raina Meet: What's Cooking, CSK?
Ranji: Drama in Agartala as Mumbai escape with a draw
Ranji: Drama in Agartala as Mumbai escape with a draw
Was Rizwan forced to accept PCB's diktat?
Was Rizwan forced to accept PCB's diktat?
Over 150 hurt in Kerala temple fireworks mishap
Over 150 hurt in Kerala temple fireworks mishap
Will rebels upset Mahayuti, MVA poll plans in Maha?
Will rebels upset Mahayuti, MVA poll plans in Maha?
AFC Challenge: East Bengal crush Bashundhara Kings
AFC Challenge: East Bengal crush Bashundhara Kings
How much gold do Indian households own?
How much gold do Indian households own?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
We wanted to win this series at any cost: Harmanpreet
We wanted to win this series at any cost: Harmanpreet
Mandhana's century powers India to series victory
Mandhana's century powers India to series victory

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances