Early celebration costs Nitin gold in Asian U-18 5000m race walk

IMAGE: Nitin Gupta appeared to celebrate prematurely, allowing China's Zhu Ninghao to snatch victory at the last moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Pawar/X

India's Nitin Gupta narrowly missed out on a gold medal after an early celebration cost him the top spot in the 5000m race walk at the sixth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championships in Dammam, Saudi Arabia,

on Wednesday.The 17-year-old Indian clocked 20:21.51 seconds, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind China's Zhu Ninghao (20:21.50s) in a dramatic finish.

Chinese Taipei’s Sheng Qin Lo (21:37.88s) claimed the bronze.



Gupta, who had broken his own national record last month with a personal best of 19:24.48s at the National Youth Athletics Championships in Patna, appeared to celebrate prematurely, allowing the Chinese athlete to snatch victory at the last moment.