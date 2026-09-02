'Eala-mania' takes over as Filipina star wins US Open opener

Philippine tennis star Alexandra Eala, fresh off a dominant opening win at the US Open, is poised for a deep run in the tournament, carrying the hopes of her nation and a burgeoning fan base.

IMAGE: PPhilippines' Alexandra Eala in action during her first round match against Mary Stoiana of the US. Photographs: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Key Points Alexandra Eala, seeded 17th, secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory in her US Open opening match.

The Filipino tennis trailblazer returns to the US Open with heightened expectations after a successful season.

Eala, now world No. 18, recently won her first WTA title and reached the Wimbledon fourth round.

"Eala-mania" highlights the strong support from the Filipino community at her matches.

Despite the hype, Eala remains focused on her performance and letting her tennis speak.

Philippine tennis trailblazer Alexandra Eala, seeded 17th, made a confident start to her US Open campaign with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over American qualifier Mary Stoiana.

A year after making history as the first Filipino to win a singles match at a Grand Slam in the Open Era, Eala is back in New York — this time with more attention, more hype and, inevitably, higher expectations.

Eala's Rising Profile And Past Performance

Her US Open run last year ended in the second round against Cristina Bucșa, but her victory over Clara Tauson was one of the highlights of a breakthrough season on the WTA Tour. Since then, Eala has continued to raise her level, and she returns to Flushing Meadows as one of the most popular young stars in the sport.

Now ranked No. 18 in the world and fresh from winning her first WTA title in Washington, DC, Eala will be looking to make a deeper run at the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.

She will also be hoping to build on her best Grand Slam showing so far — a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The Phenomenon Of 'Eala-Mania'

And wherever Eala goes in New York, she is unlikely to be short of support. The Filipino community has embraced her in a big way, with fans turning up in the stands waving Philippine flags and wearing "Laban Alex" hats. "Eala-mania" has become a genuine phenomenon on the tour, with both current and former players taking notice of the passionate following she has built.

Eala appreciates the support, but she also knows she cannot let the excitement around her become a distraction. For all the noise surrounding her, the Filipina is focused on keeping her feet on the ground and letting her tennis do the talking.