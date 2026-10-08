Young Guns Challenge Veterans At AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational

The AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational in Hyderabad sees Samarth Dwivedi and seasoned pro Gaganjeet Bhullar tied for the lead, with rising stars Veer Ganapathy and Manav Shah hot on their heels, promising a thrilling conclusion.

Key Points Samarth Dwivedi and Gaganjeet Bhullar share the lead after the second round of the AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational.

Dwivedi shot a five-under 65, reaching nine-under 131, while Bhullar posted a 66 after his opening 65.

Young golfers Veer Ganapathy and Manav Shah are one shot behind, both carding the day's joint-best 61s.

Only Bhullar among the top four has previously won an AM Green IGPL event, with others seeking maiden wins.

Many players are within striking distance, promising a dramatic final round on Friday.

Samarth Dwivedi and seasoned campaigner Gaganjeet Bhullar shared the lead after the second round of the AM Green IGPL Krishna Invitational here on Thursday.

Young Talent Challenges Veterans

However, it was the young guns Veer Ganapathy, Manav Shah who breathed down their necks, giving the tournament an extra edge on the second day.

Dwivedi followed his opening 66 with a five-under 65 to reach nine-under 131, while Bhullar, a four-time IGPL winner, shot a solid 66 after his opening 65. The duo now have a one-shot cushion over Ganapathy and Shah, who both produced the day's joint-best 61s to surge into contention at eight-under 132.

Of the top four, only Bhullar has won before while the other three are looking for maiden AM Green IGPL wins.

C. Muniyappa occupies fifth place at seven-under 133 after a 68. Seven players are tied at five-under 135; M Dharma, Trishul Chinnappa, Saarthak Chhibber, Karandeep Kochhar, Sachin Baisoya, Pukhraj Singh Gill and Ravi Kumar.

With so many players within striking distance, even one exceptional round on Friday could dramatically alter the tournament.

Tushar Pannu and Joshua Grenville Wood are next at four-under 136, while Yashas Chandra is alone at three-under 137.

There was also plenty of interest further down the field, with a group of eight players tied at two-under 138. They include Shaurya Binu, Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati, Udayan Mane, Chiragh Kumar, Sunhit Bishnoi, Sukhman Singh, Jasmine Shekar and Harshjeet Sethie.

Among the more familiar names, Shiv Kapur is at one-under 139 after a second-round 70, while Ridhima Dilawari is alongside him after a 69. Vani Kapoor is also at even-par 140 following a 73.