Dutch stars targeted with racist hate after penalty loss

The Dutch football association is taking action against racist, discriminatory, and hateful online abuse targeting Netherlands players who missed penalties in their recent FIFA World Cup shootout defeat to Morocco.

IMAGE: The Dutch FA condemned racist online abuse directed at three Netherlands players after their penalty shootout defeat to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points Dutch players Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville received racist online abuse after missing penalties against Morocco.

The KNVB has condemned the "appalling" abuse and will file a case with 'Meld Online Discriminatie' for potential criminal investigation.

Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

The KNVB emphasised that discrimination runs counter to the unifying spirit of football.

Morocco, ranked sixth globally, will now advance to face Canada in the Round of 16.

Netherlands players who missed penalties in Monday's World Cup shootout defeat to Morocco were subjected to racist, discriminatory and hateful abuse online, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed in the shootout as Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after the last-32 match in Monterrey ended 1-1 after extra time, according to the KNVB as per Reuters.

Online Abuse Targets Dutch Players After World Cup Loss

"We find this appalling, and we will file a case with 'Meld Online Discriminatie' (Report Online Discrimination)."

"Once a report is filed, their legal staff assess whether the statement constitutes a punishable offence. This can lead to a formal complaint being lodged with the Public Prosecution Service, which may then initiate a criminal investigation," the FA added.

"Football brings together millions of different people, whereas discrimination does the exact opposite. It therefore runs counter to everything football stands for," added the KNVB.

KNVB Condemns Racism, Initiates Legal Action

African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday (local time).

The contest was one of the highest-quality ties of the Round of 32, with Morocco entering the tournament ranked sixth in the FIFA World Rankings and the Netherlands seventh. It was also only the second match of the tournament to be decided by a penalty shootout after Paraguay eliminated Germany earlier on Monday.

Morocco Advances To Round Of 16 After Thrilling Shootout

Morocco will now face Canada in the first Round of 16 fixture at NRG Stadium on Saturday (local time), as they continue their historic run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.