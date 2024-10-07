News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

October 07, 2024 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Johan Neeskens was part of the Dutch sides that lost the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals . Photograph: File Photo / Reuters

Former Netherlands midfielder Johan Neeskens, considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, has died at the age of 73, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Monday.

Neeskens fell ill while working with the KNVB's WorldCoaches project, for which he was an ambassador, in Algeria. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"The world not only says goodbye to a gifted sportsman but above all, to a compassionate, driven and wonderful person," the KNVB said.

 

Neeskens was part of the Dutch sides that lost the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals and in 2004 was named one of the 125 Greatest Living Footballers by FIFA. He won 49 caps for his country.

A former box-to-box midfielder who was renowned for his stamina, grit and skill, Neeskens spent the majority of his playing career at Ajax Amsterdam, where he won the European Cup three seasons in a row between 1971-73, and at Barcelona, at both clubs alongside compatriot Johan Cruyff.

After retirement he was an assistant coach for the Dutch national team at the 1998 World Cup as they finished fourth, and later worked under Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona.

He also had a spell as head coach at South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, which was his final role in professional football and ended in 2012.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
Debutant Mayank heeds Gambhir's advice
Debutant Mayank heeds Gambhir's advice
T20 WC: India wary of Chamari's influence on SL
T20 WC: India wary of Chamari's influence on SL
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
Oh, Kolkata!
Oh, Kolkata!
Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win
Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win
Global Chess: Firouzja remains undefeated as Kings win
Global Chess: Firouzja remains undefeated as Kings win

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Mayank set for huge IPL bonanza after India debut

Mayank set for huge IPL bonanza after India debut

Pandya leads India U-19's charge on opening day

Pandya leads India U-19's charge on opening day

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances