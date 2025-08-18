Durand Cup: Tough Challenge Awaits Holders NEUFC

IMAGE: Defending champions NorthEast United FC's strength lies in their lethal forward line-up led by Moroccan Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Defending champions NorthEast United FC will face impressive hosts Shillong Lajong FC in the first semifinals of the Durand Cup, an encore of 2024 final match, in Shillong on Tuesday.

The winner will meet either East Bengal or Diamond Harbour FC in the final on August 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

NorthEast, who defeated the Shillong side 3-0 in last year's final, had also overcome Lajong 2-1 in the group stages of this edition before dismantling Bodoland FC 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Their strength is an efficient striker line-up consisting of Moroccan Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the tournament's top scorer, Jithin M S, and Lalrinzuala.

“We have given our 100 percent and we will continue to do the same tomorrow (Tuesday). Pressure is always there, but we know how to manage it.” said Michel Zabaco, captain of the Highlanders.

On the other hand, Lajong

The Red Dragons finished runners-up in Group E behind NEUFC and in the last eight stage, Birendra Thapa's young brigade staged a thrilling comeback, edging Indian Navy FT 2-1.

They were helped by goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana.

The trio of PhrangkiBuam, Sana and Figo Syndai have scored nine of Lajong's 12 goals and the Red Dragons will look for another productive outing from them.

“The team is more confident compared to last year. We have lost to them twice, but our approach will be different in tomorrow's match. It will be a tough contest,” said Lajong coach Thapa.

Spaniards Andy Rodriguez and Chema Nunez will look to control NEUFC's rhythm, but Thapa's high-press led by GladdyKharbuli and TreimikiLamurong could disrupt the champions.

NorthEast coach Juan Pedro Benali was aware of the task at hand.

“Shillong Lajong are a much better team this year. It's always tough to play against them, and tomorrow won't be any different,” said Benali.