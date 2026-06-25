Asia's Oldest Football Tournament Set To Kick Off

Discover the full schedule, host cities, and participating teams for the Durand Cup 2026, Asia's oldest and most prestigious football tournament, set to kick off on July 25.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points The Durand Cup 2026 will run from July 25 to August 23, showcasing Asia's oldest football tournament.

This edition features 24 teams, including two international participants, across five host cities.

Ranchi makes its debut as a host city, joining Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, and Shillong.

The tournament serves as a crucial platform for emerging Indian football talent and has expanded significantly since 2019.

Organised by the Indian Army's Eastern Command, the event brings together diverse teams, including Services and leading clubs.

The upcoming edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament spanning 138 years, will begin from July 25 with the final scheduled for August 23, the organisers said on Thursday.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, including two foreign sides, with matches held across five cities -- Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong, with Ranchi making its debut as a host city in the competition's history.

The matches will be played across six venues, with Kolkata hosting fixtures at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan, while Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong will serve as the other venues.

Durand Cup's Legacy and Expansion

For generations, the tournament has served as a platform where emerging players have tested themselves against the country's finest teams and earned national recognition. From Services teams and traditional clubs to emerging academies and state sides, the Durand Cup continues to serve as a pathway for aspiring players seeking to make their mark on Indian football.

Since its transition to eastern India in 2019, the Durand Cup has re-established itself as one of the country's premier football competitions, expanding from a 16-team tournament to a 24-team competition. Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the tournament brings together Services teams and some of India's leading football clubs. In recent editions, the competition has also featured foreign participation, including Army teams from neighbouring nations. NorthEast United FC are the defending champions.