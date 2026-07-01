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Durand Cup Expands To Five Cities, Welcomes Seven New Teams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 01, 2026 14:39 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's prestigious Durand Cup football tournament is set to kick off with an expanded format, featuring 24 teams and matches across five cities, promising an exciting season for football enthusiasts.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PIB India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PIB India

Key Points

  • The Durand Cup 2024 will feature an expanded format with 24 teams, including seven debutants.
  • Matches will be played across five cities: Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong, and Guwahati.
  • Kolkata will host the final and serve as the tournament's main hub.
  • The competition includes ISL clubs, I-League sides, Services teams, and overseas participants.
  • Notable debutants include Defenders FC from Sri Lanka and Nongkseh SS&CC from Meghalaya.

The Durand Cup football tournament this year will feature 24 teams, including seven debutants, with matches to be played across five cities from July 25 to August 23. The tournament begins in Kolkata on July 25 before it is played in Ranchi, Imphal, Shillong and Guwahati over the next four weeks. The final will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The competition will once again bring together Indian Super League clubs, I-League sides, Services teams, emerging domestic outfits and overseas teams.

Expanded Format And New Entrants

Among the seven debutants are Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces and Meghalaya Premier League champions Nongkseh Sports, Social and Cultural Club (SS&CC).

 

Kolkata will once again serve as the tournament's hub, hosting two groups, the opening match, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final across the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The city will play host to record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 16-time winners East Bengal FC, Mohammedan SC, South United FC, CISF, Indian Army and debutants Baghpat FC and Samaleswari Sporting.

Host Cities And Participating Teams

Ranchi will make its debut as a Durand Cup host, with the Birsa Munda Stadium staging league matches from July 26 to August 16 and one quarter-final. The city will host Jamshedpur FC, Sporting Club Delhi, Indian Air Force and debutants Defenders FC.

Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium will host league matches from July 28 to August 17, besides a quarter-final. The group features local clubs TRAU FC and NEROCA FC, Indian Navy and debutants FC Raengdai.

Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will stage league matches from July 31 to August 20 before hosting one of the semi-finals. The venue will feature Shillong Lajong FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Langsning FC and debutants Mumbay FC.

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati will host league-stage fixtures from August 1 to 13. Defending champions NorthEast United FC headline the group, alongside FC1, Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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