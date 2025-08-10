HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Durand Cup: Real Kashmir crush NEROCA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 10, 2025 21:19 IST

IMAGE: Real Kashmir  ended their campaign with six points from three outings. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Real Kashmir produced a clinical display to defeat NEROCA FC 3-1 in a Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Sunday.

The Snow Leopards thus ended their campaign with six points from three outings.

The final Group F match between Indian Navy and TRAU FC on Tuesday will decide who will qualify for the quarterfinals as group toppers.

 

Veteran defender Salam Ranjan Singh put Real Kashmir ahead in the 32nd minute before Lucas Chagas levelled for the hosts in the 67th.

Maret Tareck (70th) and Modou Mbengue (82nd) struck late to seal the win for the I-League side, leaving NEROCA with just two points from their campaign.

Singh gave the visitors the lead, meeting a corner unmarked inside the box and smashing past the NEROCA goalkeeper.

The home side fought hard for an equaliser, with Saphaba Singh dribbling past two defenders to set up Arun Kumar, who shot narrowly wide.

The second-half saw NEROCA press higher, and they were rewarded when Saphaba threaded a precise through ball for Lucas Chagas, who slotted past Furqan to make it 1-1.

However, Real Kashmir restored their lead just three minutes later from a free-kick on the right.

Rohen Singh's curling delivery was flicked on by Toure into the path of Maret Tareck, who finished calmly into the far corner.

The Snow Leopards sealed the win with a swift counter-attack. Tareck drove forward and released Modou Mbengue, who controlled well, cut inside, and fired a low shot beyond the goalkeeper.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
