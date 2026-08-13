Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong, East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC Advance to Quarter-Finals

Shillong Lajong FC, East Bengal, and Jamshedpur FC have successfully secured their coveted spots in the Durand Cup quarter-finals with Shillong Lajong topping their group and the other two advancing as best second-placed teams.

IMAGE: 17-year-old Lawmsangzuala scored a hat-trick in Jamshedpur FC's win over Indian Air Force FT in the final Group C fixture in Ranchi on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamshedpur FC

Key Points Shillong Lajong FC drew 3-3 with Langsning FC to finish top of Group E with seven points, securing a quarter-final spot.

East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC also qualified for the quarter-finals as the two best second-placed teams across the tournament, based on superior goal difference.

Bodoland FC, despite a 6-0 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, missed out on a quarter-final berth due to an inferior goal difference compared to other second-placed teams.

Jamshedpur FC's 6-0 win against Indian Air Force FT, featuring a hat-trick from Lawmsangzuala, was crucial for their qualification hopes.

Joao Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) scored twice for Shillong Lajong, while Halicharan Narzary netted four goals for Bodoland FC in their respective matches.

Shillong Lajong FC booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Langsning FC in a Group E fixture in Shillong on Thursday. The result was enough to see Shillong Lajong finish top of the group with seven points, despite a spirited performance from Langsning FC, who ended their campaign second in the group on five points. Joao Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) struck twice for Shillong Lajong, either side of the half-hour mark, before Everbrighton Sana added a third late on. Langsning FC, who fought back valiantly, found the net through Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem and Syed Ahmed, the last of those arriving deep into second-half stoppage time.

Quarter-Finalists Confirmed

The result also confirmed East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC's place in the quarterfinals as the two best second-placed teams across the tournament, courtesy of a superior goal difference record. Shillong Lajong signalled their intent inside the opening thirty seconds, winning an early free kick that Phrangki Buam whipped dangerously into the box, only for Langsning to scramble the danger clear. The chances continued to arrive at both ends.

Bodoland FC's Missed Opportunity

In Guwahati, local boy and former India international Halicharan Narzary produced a stunning individual performance for Bodoland FC, scoring four goals and providing two assists as they cruised to a 6-0 victory over local rivals Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in their final Group F fixture. Halicharan scored twice in each half, while Kaushik Daimari and Gwgwmsar Gayary also found the net after the break as Bodoland FC secured a commanding victory. However, despite the emphatic win and finishing with six points from three matches, Bodoland FC missed out on a quarter-final berth as one of the best second-placed teams, with East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC also finishing on six points but boasting superior goal differences. Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC ended their campaign without a point for the second consecutive season.

Jamshedpur FC's Dominant Display

In Ranchi, an explosive second-half performance, headlined by a 25-minute hat-trick from 17-year-old Lawmsangzuala and a playmaking masterclass from Aman C.K., powered Jamshedpur FC to a resounding 6-0 victory over Indian Air Force FT in the final Group C fixture. Raynier Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Miners in the fourth minute before Lawmsangzuala struck twice after the break. Aman C.K. added Jamshedpur's fourth, with Lawmsangzuala completing his hat-trick in the 80th minute. Rayan C. then capped the dominant display with a sixth goal. The emphatic victory moved Jamshedpur FC into contention as the second-best second-placed team in the tournament. Their place in the quarter-finals will be confirmed after the final group-stage match later this evening.