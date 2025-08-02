HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Durand Cup: Ladakh FC, TAFC play out stalemate

Durand Cup: Ladakh FC, TAFC play out stalemate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 19:17 IST

x

Durand Cup

IMAGE: Debutants Ladakh FC fought valiantly to hold much-fancied Tribhuvan Army FC to a 1-1 draw in Durand Cup 2025 in Jamshedpur on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

Debutants Ladakh FC made a dream start to their Durand Cup campaign holding Tribhuvan Army FC to a hard-fought 1–1 draw in a Group C match of the Durand Cup in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Defender Siju S headed in the opener in the 23rd minute to script history as the first-ever Ladakhi player to score in the iconic tournament, before Tribhuvan Army's Nirajan Dhami equalised with a calm finish just before the break.

Tribhuvan Army from Nepal, dominant in possession during the opening exchanges, struggled to create clear-cut chances until the final 20 minutes.

But in the 23rd minute, Siju powered a precise header from a corner to give the youthful side a shock advantage.

However, Tribhuvan Army grew into the game and, in the 40th minute, Nirajan Dhami delivered a composed finish, tapping in a through ball following a swift counterattack to level the score and execute a trademark ‘Siu' celebration..

Two minutes of added time followed, and the half ended at 1-1.

The second-half began with Tribhuvan pushing forward with urgency, dominating possession and setting the tempo..

Their midfield began to dictate the play, creating multiple half-chances through both flanks. Despite the pressure, 1 Ladakh FC's defence remained resolute, anchored by a disciplined backline and sharp goalkeeping.

Tribhuvan Army's forwards tried to break through with quick combinations and set pieces, but Ladakh's debutants stayed organised, often resorting to quick counters to relieve the pressure..

 

As the half wore on, fatigue set in, with several players from both sides requiring treatment and hydration breaks.

While the Nepal side came close on a couple of occasions, most notably with a curling effort that narrowly missed the post they failed to convert their chances..

Ladakh showed grit and heart, ensuring the game ended in a well-earned 1–1 draw.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: India Take Command As Akash, Jaiswal Hit Fifties
PIX: India Take Command As Akash, Jaiswal Hit Fifties
Surprise! Rohit makes unexpected appearance at Oval
Surprise! Rohit makes unexpected appearance at Oval
SEE: Fast, Fierce - Siraj, Prasidh Fuel Ind's Comeback
SEE: Fast, Fierce - Siraj, Prasidh Fuel Ind's Comeback
PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated by Maha CM
PIX: World Champ Divya felicitated by Maha CM
Canadian Open: Holder Pegula Dumped Out; Swiatek Wins
Canadian Open: Holder Pegula Dumped Out; Swiatek Wins

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

'Every Indian should watch': Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare Zameen Par' movie screening2:53

'Every Indian should watch': Aamir Khan on 'Sitaare...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND vs ENG Test0:33

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND...

Arun Jaitley's son slams Rahul Gandhi for irresponsible remark about his father2:45

Arun Jaitley's son slams Rahul Gandhi for irresponsible...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD