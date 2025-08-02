Durand Cup: Ladakh FC, TAFC play out stalemate

IMAGE: Debutants Ladakh FC fought valiantly to hold much-fancied Tribhuvan Army FC to a 1-1 draw in Durand Cup 2025 in Jamshedpur on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durand Cup/X

Debutants Ladakh FC made a dream start to their Durand Cup campaign holding Tribhuvan Army FC to a hard-fought 1–1 draw in a Group C match of the Durand Cup in Jamshedpur on Saturday.

Defender Siju S headed in the opener in the 23rd minute to script history as the first-ever Ladakhi player to score in the iconic tournament, before Tribhuvan Army's Nirajan Dhami equalised with a calm finish just before the break.

Tribhuvan Army from Nepal, dominant in possession during the opening exchanges, struggled to create clear-cut chances until the final 20 minutes.

But in the 23rd minute, Siju powered a precise header from a corner to give the youthful side a shock advantage.

However, Tribhuvan Army grew into the game and, in the 40th minute, Nirajan Dhami delivered a composed finish, tapping in a through ball following a swift counterattack to level the score and execute a trademark ‘Siu' celebration..

Two minutes of added time followed, and the half ended at 1-1.

The second-half began with Tribhuvan pushing forward with urgency, dominating possession and setting the tempo..

Their midfield began to dictate the play, creating multiple half-chances through both flanks. Despite the pressure, 1 Ladakh FC's defence remained resolute, anchored by a disciplined backline and sharp goalkeeping.

Tribhuvan Army's forwards tried to break through with quick combinations and set pieces, but Ladakh's debutants stayed organised, often resorting to quick counters to relieve the pressure..

As the half wore on, fatigue set in, with several players from both sides requiring treatment and hydration breaks.

While the Nepal side came close on a couple of occasions, most notably with a curling effort that narrowly missed the post they failed to convert their chances..

Ladakh showed grit and heart, ensuring the game ended in a well-earned 1–1 draw.