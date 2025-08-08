HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC enter QF with clinical win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 08, 2025 19:50 IST

Jamshedpur FC

IMAGE: Jamshedpur FC qualified for the quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025 with an all-win record. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Jamshedpur FC booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup with a clinical 2-0 victory over 1 Ladakh FC in a Group C clash in Jamshedpur on Friday.

An own goal from defender Siju in the 28th minute gave the hosts the lead before Praful doubled the advantage just after half-time, turning in from close range following a free-kick scramble.

 

Head coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil made two changes to the starting XI, bringing in Suhair V P and Sarthak Goloui, while Ladakh's Rajan Mani named an unchanged side.

Jamshedpur dominated possession and created the better chances, with Praful missing an early one-on-one before VincyBarretto's low cross forced the opener.

Ladakh rarely threatened, and Praful's 46th-minute strike effectively sealed the result.

Jamshedpur saw out the contest with controlled possession to make it three wins from three and book their last-eight spot.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
