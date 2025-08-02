Durand Cup: Diamond Harbour thrash BSF, Navy sink Real Kashmir

Four-star Clayton Silva powers Diamond Harbour FC to 8-1 win over BSF FC

IMAGE: Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Diamond Harbour FC continued their winning run in the 134th Durand Cup with a commanding 8-1 victory over BSF Football Club in a Group B clash in Imphal on Friday.

Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals (2', 35', 71', 90+3') while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen netted a brace (7', 39'). Paul (53') and Jobby Justin (67') added to the tally. BSF FC's lone goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

With the emphatic win, Diamond Harbour FC moved to the top of Group B with six points and +7 goal difference from two matches, ahead of the crucial clash against Mohun Bagan on August 9.

The I-League 2 champions needed just two minutes to make their intentions clear, as Clayton Silva opened the scoring with a composed right footed finish off a Jobby Justin cross.

Luka Majcen doubled the lead five minutes later, smashing in after a scramble by Clayton in the box.

Despite BSF's attempts to get into the game, they were largely outplayed in midfield and struggled to contain Diamond Harbour's attacking trio of Silva, Majcen, and Paul.

In the 35th minute, Silva struck again with a volley from Girik's cross, after Paul and Jobby combined to create the opportunity and just four minutes later, Majcen made it 4-0 after receiving a lofted pass from the Brazilian.

Paul added the fifth in the 53rd minute, beating the BSF defense with a low drive. BSF's backline continued to struggle under pressure, and Jobby scored the sixth with a powerful header from Samuel's corner in the 67th minute.

Silva completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, capitalising on a failed clearance from another corner.

Though BSF pulled one back in the 90th minute through Kishori, after a neat assist by Harmandeep, it was a mere consolation.

The Brazilian capped off a stellar night with his fourth goal in injury time, powering in a shot from outside the box to make it 8-1.

Indian Navy edge past Real Kashmir FC

Indian Navy edged past a more fancied Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a closely contested Group F encounter of the Durand Cup.

Goals from Vijay Marandi (6th min) and Sreyas V G (70th min) ensured full points for the Sailors, while Franck William Sessegnon's 64th-minute strike proved to be a consolation for the Snow Leopards.

The Sailors struck early in the sixth minute when Roshan Panna made a slick run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box.

Marandi timed his run well and tapped it in with his knee, handing Navy the lead amid loud cheers from the local crowd.

The first half saw some end-to-end action, but the score remained 1-0 in Navy's favour going into the break. Ahteeb, who looked lively, was denied twice, once by a tight angle save from Bhaskar and another by misfiring just before the half-time whistle.

Real Kashmir resumed the second half with high-press strategy.

Their persistence paid off in the 64th minute when Sessegnon levelled the score. The Ivory Coast player made a sharp run behind Navy's backline to latch onto a sublime long ball from Seila Toure and finished confidently past Bhaskar Roy.

But the Sailors were quick to regain their lead. Just six minutes later, in the 70th minute, Panna once again turned provider.

His low diagonal pass found Sreyas V G inside the right edge of the box, who finished with precision from his right foot to restore Navy's advantage at 2-1. In the end, the Indian Navy walked away with all three points and climbed to the top of Group F.