Durand Cup: How 11 Young Footballers Earned Emerging Player Awards

The Durand Football Tournament Society has celebrated the future of Indian football by honouring eleven promising young players with the Emerging Player award, each receiving Rs 1 lakh for their standout performances across all six groups.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points Eleven young footballers received the prestigious Emerging Player award at the Durand Cup.

Each awardee was granted a prize of Rs 1 lakh, recognising their outstanding performances.

Talent was identified from all six groups of the tournament, highlighting widespread potential.

Players like Veer Arjun Joshi, Saikhom Borish Singh, and Samuel K. Vanlalpeka were among those honoured for their impactful contributions.

The awards aim to encourage and provide a platform for promising Indian football talent to test themselves against established professionals.

Eleven young footballers who impressed with their performances in the ongoing Durand Cup will receive the Emerging Player award and a prize of Rs 1 lakh each, with the Durand Football Tournament Society recognising talent from all six groups.

Standout Performances From Group Stage

Veer Arjun Joshi of Samaleswari Sporting produced one of the tournament's standout moments when he scored from a free-kick against Mohammedan Sporting. The 19-year-old debutant's goal came in the 81st minute and helped his side secure a 3-2 victory.

Indian Army FT's Saikhom Borish Singh also stood out with his energetic performances in attack, regularly taking on defenders and creating chances for his team.

The Indian Air Force FT duo of Samuel K. Vanlalpeka and Naorem Somananda Singh made their mark against strong opposition. Vanlalpeka scored against SC Delhi, while Somananda found the net against Sri Lankan Armed Forces side Defenders FC.

South United FC's Md. Altab Hussain and Rinshid V were rewarded for their consistent performances. Altab, a 19-year-old striker from Manipur, impressed with his direct running and attacking intent, while midfielder Rinshid showed his ability to compete against more experienced opponents after making his way into the club through regional trials.

Recognising Diverse Talent Across Groups

FC Raengdai's Midul Doley was the sole Emerging Player selected from Group D, having provided an attacking outlet for the debutants during their campaign.

Langsning FC forward Kyrmenskhem Mukhim was another attacking standout, scoring twice during the group stage and consistently looking to move forward and create opportunities.

Dawancha Carlos Challam of Nongkseh SS & CC also made his presence felt from midfield, scoring two goals and providing an assist while contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Bodoland FC's Rituraj Mohan was recognised for his work rate and defensive discipline, while still offering an attacking threat when opportunities arose.

Lalpekhlua Lalpekhlua of Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC impressed from the flank, using his pace to stretch defences and create openings for his team.

Encouraging Future Football Stars

The Emerging Player awards are intended to recognise young talent from different parts of the country and encourage players who used the Durand Cup platform to test themselves against established teams and professionals.

Emerging Player Awardees

Group A: Md. Altab Hussain (South United FC), Rinshid V (South United FC)

Group B: Saikhom Borish Singh (Indian Army FT), Veer Arjun Joshi (Samaleswari Sporting)

Group C: Samuel K. Vanlalpeka (Indian Air Force FT), Naorem Somananda Singh (Indian Air Force FT)

Group D: Midul Doley (FC Raengdai)

Group E: Kyrmenskhem Mukhim (Langsning FC), Dawancha Carlos Challam (Nongkseh SS & CC)

Group F: Rituraj Mohan (Bodoland FC), Lalpekhlua Lalpekhlua (Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC).