'Dream of meeting him never came true': Lovlina mourns

Indian boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain mourns the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday, highlighting her unfulfilled dream of meeting the iconic film personality.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain mourns Nana Patekar’s death.

Key Points Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday in Goa after suffering a severe cardiac arrest.

Doctors at Manipal Hospital attempted to revive him for approximately 45 minutes but were unsuccessful.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, an Asian Games 2026 gold medallist, expressed deep sorrow over Patekar's death.

Borgohain shared that her childhood dream of meeting the iconic actor remained unfulfilled.

She described Nana Patekar's demise as a significant loss to the Indian film industry and the nation.

Indian boxer and Asian Games 2026 gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died at the age of 75 on Thursday, saying her dream of meeting the actor remained unfulfilled and describing his death as a huge loss to the Indian film industry.

Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away

Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

Lovlina Borgohain's Heartfelt Tribute

Borgohain was felicitated in her hometown of Bokakhat by Assam Minister Atul Bora following her gold medal-winning performance at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Speaking to ANI during the ceremony, Borgohain said she was saddened by Nana Patekar’s death, recalling her childhood admiration for him and expressing that her dream of meeting him never came true. She described his passing as a huge loss for the Indian film industry and the country.

“I just got the news a little while ago, right before coming here. We were just talking about this. A very big dream of mine has come to an end. Since childhood, we've been watching him. His nature was a bit different; everyone knows his style was unique, so my dream of meeting him even once didn't come true. I think this is really bad news for the entire country that he is no longer with us. It's a huge loss to the Indian film industry,” she said.