'Dream come true': India's hockey debutants open up

Five promising young talents — Ishika, Lalthantluangi, Sakshi Rana, Shilpi Dabas, and Sunelita Toppo — are poised to make their highly anticipated debut at the Women's Hockey World Cup, ready to translate years of dedication and perseverance into impactful performances for India.

IMAGE: Indian women's hockey team. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Five young players — Ishika, Lalthantluangi, Sakshi Rana, Shilpi Dabas, and Sunelita Toppo — are making their debut at the Women's Hockey World Cup for India.

Each player has overcome personal challenges, including injuries, mental hurdles, and prolonged waits for national selection, to reach this stage.

Ishika aims to contribute through pressing and creating scoring opportunities, while Lalthantluangi focuses on defensive organisation and build-up play.

Sakshi Rana, a midfielder, sees herself as a crucial link between team units, and Shilpi Dabas, after a long wait, will leverage her tackling and long-ball skills.

Sunelita Toppo plans to use her speed on the wing to deliver quick passes into the striking circle, with all debutants focused on executing their roles and making an impact.

They have waited for the opportunity, fought through setbacks and taken different routes to reach the same destination.

Now, some of India's women's hockey World Cup debutants -- Ishika, Lalthantluangi, Sakshi Rana, Shilpi Dabas and Sunelita Toppo -- are ready to turn years of perseverance into performances on the biggest stage.

For this youth brigade, making the World Cup squad is the culmination of journeys marked by sacrifice, uncertainty and, in some cases, a long wait for their chance.

Dreams Come True for Debutants

"Representing India at the biggest stage is every player's dream. It really feels like a dream come true," Ishika told PTI.

"My father has been my coach since the beginning. So I have always had great support from my family but I would say the challenge was to become mentally stronger. Injury and tough times have made me believe in myself a little more and taught me to be resilient and optimistic," said the 21-year old.

Now, she wants to repay that faith by making an impact through her pressing and ability to create scoring opportunities.

For 21-year-old defender Lalthantluangi, the moment she received her India cap carried an emotion that went beyond personal achievement.

"Words cannot express how I feel right now. This cap is not just mine, it belongs to my family as well. The real work starts now, and I want to give my hundred percent for the country," she said.

Having juggled school and hockey training while growing up, Lalthantluangi has had to learn early how to balance competing demands.

"Our seniors are amazing. They have taken me under their wing, taught me how to handle the pressure and they just lead by example every single day," she said.

Her task at the World Cup will be to keep the defence organised while also contributing to the team's build-up play.

Excitement and Resolve

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Sakshi is approaching her first World Cup with a mixture of excitement and healthy nerves.

"There is definitely some excitement and a little nervousness because it is my first World Cup. But I think that nervous energy is good. I just want to enjoy the moment, stay focused and give my best on the field," she said.

The midfielder sees herself as the link between the different units of the team, with an emphasis on contributing in both attack and defence.

Dabas' route to the World Cup has been particularly significant because the opportunity came only after a prolonged wait.

"I have received a massive platform. I am both happy and nervous," she said.

The youngster revealed that she had not been called up to the national camp until after the second season of the Hockey India League, which eventually helped open the door to the senior setup.

"The biggest challenge was that I hadn't been called up to the camp until now; I was selected only after the second season of the Hockey India League," Dabas said.

The wait, however, has only strengthened her resolve.

Her mother, father and brother all played hockey, and Dabas herself started the sport in Class VI. She believes her tackling and long-ball skills are her biggest strengths and wants to put them to use whenever she gets the opportunity.

Speed and Strategy

Toppo, meanwhile, will look to inject pace into India's attack from the wing.

"Every player dreams of playing for the country, and I am fortunate to have received this opportunity," said the 19-year old.

Speed is her biggest weapon, and the winger wants to use it to deliver the ball quickly into the striking circle.

"Speed is my strength, and I intend to use it for the team's benefit. Since I play on the wing, I aim to pass the ball to the striker as quickly as possible so they can score," Toppo said.

Her immediate objective is straightforward -- make the most of the training she has received and execute her role for the team.

Dabas urged aspiring players not to lose faith when their breakthrough does not come immediately.

"Don't give up, keep working hard, and you will definitely get an opportunity eventually," she said.

Toppo, too, believes that the difficult phases are part of an athlete's journey.

"You will face many challenges in life... there may even be times when you feel like quitting hockey. But if you believe in yourself and keep working hard, that effort will surely pay off," she said.

The stage may be bigger, but their approach remains simple -- trust the work done, draw from the experience around them and give their best for India.