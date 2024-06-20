News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Draper dethrones Alcaraz to claim biggest career win

Draper dethrones Alcaraz to claim biggest career win

June 20, 2024 21:17 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon preparations took a hit when he was dumped out of the Queen's Club Championships by in-form Jack Draper in a stunning 7-6(3), 6-3 last-16 defeat on Thursday.

The 21-year-old three-times Grand Slam champion, who claimed the French Open last month, won the 2023 Queen's event by beating Australian Alex de Minaur but the Spaniard was a shadow of his usual self against British number one Draper.

 

Fresh off winning the Stuttgart Open by beating former world number six Matteo Berrettini, Draper put on a near flawless display to clinch the opening set in 58 minutes against top seed Alcaraz before going on to secure his biggest career win.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The second set was a much more one-sided affair, with Draper making no mistake in snapping Alcaraz's 13-match grass winning streak, as the Briton's family proudly watched from the stands.

"It was a really tough match. I knew coming out here that Carlos is the defending champion, he won Wimbledon, he's an amazing talent. I knew I had to come out here and play really well, and luckily I did that," Draper said.

"I've got my grandad here in the Under Armour - he's just turned 80! My mum, my whole team, my school friends and all of you guys. Thank you."

Up next for Draper, 22, is American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
