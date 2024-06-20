Draper dethrones Alcaraz to claim biggest career win

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon preparations took a hit when he was dumped out of the Queen's Club Championships by in-form Jack Draper in a stunning 7-6(3), 6-3 last-16 defeat on Thursday.

The 21-year-old three-times Grand Slam champion, who claimed the French Open last month, won the 2023 Queen's event by beating Australian Alex de Minaur but the Spaniard was a shadow of his usual self against British number one Draper.

Fresh off winning the Stuttgart Open by beating former world number six Matteo Berrettini, Draper put on a near flawless display to clinch the opening set in 58 minutes against top seed Alcaraz before going on to secure his biggest career win.

IMAGE: Britain's Jack Draper shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The second set was a much more one-sided affair, with Draper making no mistake in snapping Alcaraz's 13-match grass winning streak, as the Briton's family proudly watched from the stands.

"It was a really tough match. I knew coming out here that Carlos is the defending champion, he won Wimbledon, he's an amazing talent. I knew I had to come out here and play really well, and luckily I did that," Draper said.

"I've got my grandad here in the Under Armour - he's just turned 80! My mum, my whole team, my school friends and all of you guys. Thank you."

Up next for Draper, 22, is American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.