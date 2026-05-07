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Drake enters football with 100M Euros power move

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May 07, 2026 17:43 IST

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Drake's involvement as an investor has helped Italian football club Venezia FC secure a substantial 100-million-euro investment, paving the way for their Serie A return.

Drake

IMAGE: Drake, an investor since 2024, facilitated the investment from Tim Leiweke and Francesca Bodie. Photograph: champagnepapi/Instagram

Key Points

  • Venezia FC secured promotion to Serie A after a 2-2 draw at Spezia.
  • The investment totals 100 million euros ($117.72 million).
  • Tim Leiweke, with experience in NBA, NHL, and MLS franchises, becomes co-chairman.
  • Francesca Bodie is appointed as the club's president.

Italian second-tier soccer club Venezia has secured a significant minority investment from sports industry heavyweight Tim Leiweke, thanks in part to Canadian rapper Drake.

Last week, Venezia secured promotion to Serie A with one game to spare after a 2-2 draw at Spezia, returning to the Italian top flight just a season after their relegation in 2025.

 

Drake, who became an investor in Venezia in 2024, helped bring in Leiweke and Francesca Bodie, the club said in a statement, as part of a 100-million-euro ($117.72 million) investment.

Key Figures Join Venezia FC Leadership

Leiweke has been involved in the administration of NBA, NHL, and MLS franchises including the Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The American was appointed co-chairman of Venezia's operating committee, while Bodie, his daughter, was named the club's president.

Leiweke's Vision For Venezia's Future

"(Venezia) is an iconic team with a century-old history in the world's most beautiful city, and we will be relentless in our pursuit of excellence and victories to enhance the legacy of this storied club," Leiweke said in a statement.

"Having transformed the LA Galaxy and Toronto FC into champions and built premier sporting stadiums, we know what it takes to engineer a culture of winning and deliver fan-first experiences.

"We are bringing that same expertise to Venice to ensure VFC's incredible fans have a world-class home and are a permanent fixture in Serie A."

Source: REUTERS
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