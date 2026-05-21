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Why DR Congo Changed World Cup Plans Due To Ebola Outbreak

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May 21, 2026 15:49 IST

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Due to the recent Ebola outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions, DR Congo's national team has been compelled to relocate their World Cup preparation events from Kinshasa to Belgium.

IMAGE: The Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team have been forced to cancel FIFA World Cup buildup events in Kinshasa due to the Ebola virus outbreak. Photograph: Arsene Mpiana/Reuters

Key Points

  • DR Congo's World Cup preparation events in Kinshasa were cancelled due to the Ebola outbreak.
  • Travel restrictions imposed by the US CDC have forced the team to alter their plans.
  • All DR Congo-based staff must leave the country by Thursday to enter the US without restrictions.
  • The team will be based in Houston, Texas, during the World Cup.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team have been forced to cancel FIFA World Cup buildup events in Kinshasa due to the Ebola virus outbreak and will instead continue preparations in Belgium, a team spokesperson said.

The squad had planned to hold a training session open to fans as well as a send-off ceremony with the country's head of state Felix Tshisekedi on Monday as they prepare for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

 

However, travel restrictions imposed by the US CDC in response to the outbreak have made it necessary to change those plans, the spokesperson told Reuters.

Impact of Travel Restrictions on DR Congo's Team

The CDC has prohibited the entry of non-US passport holders who have been in DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days.

All members of staff from the team based in DR Congo are therefore required to have left the country by Thursday in order to be allowed into the US unrestricted. The team plan to arrive in the US on June 10 or 11.

Team manager Dodo Landu played down the change to the team’s schedule.

"The change is not very big, because we only had three days in Kinshasa," he told RFI. "We will just maintain the program in Belgium, the event on May 25 will take place in Brussels instead of Kinshasa."

World Cup Preparations in Houston

The team will be based in Houston, Texas during the World Cup. The entire playing squad, which was announced on Monday, is based at clubs outside of DR Congo, most of them in Europe.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said on Wednesday they are "working closely with the CDC, FIFA, and local health departments to ensure the health and safety of the teams, spectators, and all Texas residents".

DR Congo's World Cup Schedule

DR Congo play the first game at the World Cup against Portugal in Houston, before taking on Colombia in Guadalajara and wrapping up their group campaign against Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

As of Wednesday, there were 600 suspected cases in the Ebola outbreak and 139 suspected ⁠deaths in DR Congo.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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