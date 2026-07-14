Thrilling Quarterfinals See Top Schools Reach Oriental Cup Semis

Discover which four prominent schools, including DPS Vasant Vihar and G.D. Goenka School, have triumphed in their quarterfinal matches to secure coveted spots in the Boys' Under-17 semifinals of the prestigious Oriental Cup.

Key Points DPS Vasant Vihar, Step by Step School, Mother's International, and G.D. Goenka School have qualified for the Boys' Under-17 semifinals of the Oriental Cup.

DPS Vasant Vihar staged a comeback to defeat Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram 3-1 in a thrilling quarterfinal match.

Step by Step School, Noida, secured a narrow 2-1 victory against St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School.

Mother's International School and G.D. Goenka School Dwarka also advanced with hard-fought wins in their respective quarterfinal encounters.

DPS Vasant Vihar, Step by Step School, Mother's International and G.D. Goenka School moved to the Boys' Under-17 semifinals of the Oriental Cup here on Tuesday.

DPS Vasant Vihar produced a spirited comeback to defeat Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram 3-1 in the opening quarterfinal.

The second quarterfinal saw Step by Step School, Noida edge past St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School 2-1 in a closely contested encounter.

Mother's International School then booked their place in the semi-finals after registering a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mount Carmel School, Dwarka in the third quarterfinal.

The day's proceedings concluded with G.D. Goenka School Dwarka securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Vasant Valley School in the fourth quarterfinal.