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Thrilling Quarterfinals See Top Schools Reach Oriental Cup Semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 14, 2026 17:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover which four prominent schools, including DPS Vasant Vihar and G.D. Goenka School, have triumphed in their quarterfinal matches to secure coveted spots in the Boys' Under-17 semifinals of the prestigious Oriental Cup.

Key Points

  • DPS Vasant Vihar, Step by Step School, Mother's International, and G.D. Goenka School have qualified for the Boys' Under-17 semifinals of the Oriental Cup.
  • DPS Vasant Vihar staged a comeback to defeat Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram 3-1 in a thrilling quarterfinal match.
  • Step by Step School, Noida, secured a narrow 2-1 victory against St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School.
  • Mother's International School and G.D. Goenka School Dwarka also advanced with hard-fought wins in their respective quarterfinal encounters.

DPS Vasant Vihar, Step by Step School, Mother's International and G.D. Goenka School moved to the Boys' Under-17 semifinals of the Oriental Cup here on Tuesday.

DPS Vasant Vihar produced a spirited comeback to defeat Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram 3-1 in the opening quarterfinal.

 

The second quarterfinal saw Step by Step School, Noida edge past St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School 2-1 in a closely contested encounter.

Mother's International School then booked their place in the semi-finals after registering a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mount Carmel School, Dwarka in the third quarterfinal.

The day's proceedings concluded with G.D. Goenka School Dwarka securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Vasant Valley School in the fourth quarterfinal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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