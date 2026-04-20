DP World Players Championship To Showcase Top Golfing Talent

The DP World Players Championship at Classic Golf & Country Club promises a thrilling contest as 130 top golf professionals, including leading Indian names, compete for the coveted title and a share of the Rs 1 crore prize pool.

Photograph: AFI/ X

Key Points The DP World Players Championship, with a Rs 1 crore prize pool, commences at Classic Golf & Country Club.

130 golf professionals, including Veer Ahlawat and Om Prakash Chouhan, will compete for the title.

Saptak Talwar, Khalin Joshi, and Honey Baisoya, all DP World PGTI winners, are among the strong contenders.

N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka leads the international participants in the DP World Players Championship.

As many as 130 professionals, including leading domestic names such as Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas, will vie for top honours when the Rs 1 crore DP World Players Championship tees off at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Monday.

Strong Field Set For Championship

The tournament will have a strong field with Saptak Talwar (2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader), Khalin Joshi and Honey Baisoya (both winners on the DP World PGTI this season) and Angad Cheema (two-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year) also competing.

International Presence At The Golf Tournament

Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja, a three-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year, will be the leading foreign contingent in the field.

Local Talent To Feature In DP World Players Championship

The host region of Gurugram and Nuh will be represented by prominent names such as Dhruv Sheoran and Tapendra Ghai -- both winners on the DP World PGTI -- as well as Manish Thakran and Shivendra Singh Sisodia, winners on the DP World PGTI NexGen, and Kushal Singh, Manav Bais and Saurav Rathi.

The DP World Players Championship offers crucial ranking points for Indian golfers aiming to qualify for international tournaments. Success in this event can significantly boost a player's chances of securing spots in higher-profile global golf competitions. The tournament also provides a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills against established professionals.