Indian Golfers Battle For Cut At DP World India Championship

Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri, Saptak Talwar, and Om Prakash Chauhan are battling to make the cut at the weather-affected DP World India Championship, where Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten, and Adrian Meronk currently share the clubhouse lead.

Key Points The second round of the DP World India Championship was suspended on Friday, with the cut expected to be decided by Saturday afternoon.

Om Prakash Chauhan is the best-placed Indian golfer at tied 17th, while Anirban Lahiri and Saptak Talwar are tied 46th.

Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten, and Adrian Meronk share the clubhouse lead at eight under par after day two.

The tournament is playing catch-up after nearly five hours were lost to storms on the first day, leading to many players facing 36 holes on Friday.

Several Indian golfers, including Shiv Kapur and Karandeep Kochhar, are currently inside the projected cut line.

India's Anirban Lahiri and Saptak Talwar were tied 46th, while Om Prakash Chauhan was tied 17th when the second round of the DP World India Championship was suspended at the Delhi Golf Club here on Friday, with all three remaining in contention to make the cut.

The second round could not be completed on Friday, with the cut expected to be decided by Saturday afternoon.

No Indian featured in the top 15 at the time of suspension, with Chauhan the best-placed among the home golfers at tied 17th. Lahiri and Talwar were tied 46th, alongside 11 other golfers.

Tournament Progress Amidst Weather Delays

Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten and Adrian Meronk shared the clubhouse lead at the top of a congested leaderboard after day two of the weather-affected tournament.

The tournament was still trying to play catch up after nearly five hours were lost to storms on the first day, but conditions were perfect as some players faced 36 holes on Friday.

Luiten played the most among the leaders as he tackled 34 holes for rounds of 68-68 to get to eight under, while Meronk and Hidalgo both faced 31 holes.

Meronk was five under through four at the end of Thursday but added just one more first-round birdie before following up with a 69, while Hidalgo joined Luiten with rounds of 68-68.

Belgian Thomas Detry birdied three of his first six holes in round two to sit alongside the leaders, a shot clear of English pair Todd Clements and Eddie Pepperell.

More than half the field was yet to finish the second round and 12 players were yet to start their second round.

Eugenio Chacarra was also at seven under through five holes as he seeks a result which could send him to the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World on Sunday.

Indian Golfers' Performance Update

Om Prakash Chouhan, who played the DP World Tour in 2024 after topping the DP World PGTI Tour Order of Merit in 2023, was still the best Indian on the leaderboard. He had played just two holes, both pars, in the second round after a 68 on the first day.

Two-time winner on the DP World Tour Anirban Lahiri (70-73) was assured of tee times over the weekend. He was tied 46th, as was Saptak Talwar, who shot 71 in the first round and was par through seven holes in the second round.

Shiv Kapur (72-72) was T-59 and looked like making the cut while Karandeep Kochhar, after a 72 in the first round, was even par through 16 holes in the second. At T-59, he was also inside the current cut line. The cut will be applied after the second round is complete on Saturday.

Leaders Maintain Momentum Towards Play-Offs

All three of the clubhouse leaders are enjoying some late-season momentum as we head towards the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the trio able to look up the Rankings rather than over their shoulders.

Pole Meronk recently won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and he held the solo lead on day two after birdies on the 14th, 17th, first and eighth but dropped his only shot of the week so far on the ninth.

"It was a lot of solid golf," he said. "I'm happy with my position. Obviously a little bit disappointed with the bogey on the last, but it's still a good round and I'm happy with the day of work."

Dutchman Luiten also got to nine under with a hat-trick of gains from the 13th and further birdies on the 18th and second. He then made a double on the eighth but bounced straight back from 14 feet on the next.

Luiten said later, "It was good for 17 holes, and then my 17th, the 8th hole, I double-bogeyed, which normally you would say it's a birdie hole. I think the long day and the tiredness just got to me a bit at the end, and luckily I could get a birdie on the 9th."

Hidalgo's recent runner-up finish at the FedEx Open de France has secured his place in the play-offs and he made birdies on the first, sixth, seventh, eighth and 14th before bouncing back from a double with a closing gain.

"Pretty good. Especially in this course. It's pretty tight. I played 31 holes with this weather and this tight course. Pretty happy with the way I'm playing these two rounds, looking forward to see the weekend", Hidalgo said.