DP World To Sponsor India Championship Until 2035

Global logistics leader DP World has cemented its long-term commitment to Indian golf by extending its title sponsorship of the DP World India Championship until 2035, reinforcing India's position as a key destination for elite golf.

Key Points DP World will continue its title sponsorship of the DP World India Championship through to 2035.

The second edition of the USD 4 million golf tournament concluded on Sunday.

The extended partnership, announced last year, makes the event a fixture on the Race to Dubai for the next nine years.

DP World's commitment aims to make golf more inclusive and provide a path for the next generation of Indian players.

DP World also sponsors the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai until 2035.

Global smart logistics provider DP World on Sunday confirmed that it would continue its title sponsorship of the DP World India Championship through to 2035.

DP World Extends India Championship Sponsorship

The second edition of the USD 4 million golf tournament -- the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India -- ended here on Sunday.

A new partnership agreement, the largest in the Tour's history, was announced last year, extending DP World's designation as title partner and official logistics partner of DP World India Championship until 2035.

The original Tour title partnership agreement, which started in 2022 and which saw the European Tour renamed the DP World Tour, has helped make golf more inclusive and better connected than ever before, a release from the company said.

"The DP World India Championship underscores India's growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World, and the extended tournament Title Partnership will see the event remain a fixture on the Race to Dubai for the next nine years," it said.

Strategic Investment In Indian Golf

The DP World India Championship is co-sanctioned with the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: "India is one of the most important markets in global trade, and we want to be here for the long term. Extending our support of the DP World India Championship to 2035 puts it alongside our title partnership of the DP World Tour for the next decade.

"In two editions, this tournament has brought the world's best golfers to Delhi and given Indian players the chance to compete with them at home. Together with our partnership of the DP World PGTI, it gives the next generation a clear path to the very top of the game, and we're proud to keep building on that."

DP World has already committed to continue as Title Partner of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai -- the season-ending Rolex Series event where the Race to Dubai Champion is crowned -- also through until 2035.