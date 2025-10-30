HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Dowman, just 15, rewrites Arsenal record books

Dowman, just 15, rewrites Arsenal record books

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 11:15 IST

x

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's Max Dowman made his senior debut off the bench earlier this season. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Arsenal's Max Dowman impressed manager Mikel Arteta as he became the club's youngest starter at just 15 years and 302 days in Wednesday's 2-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion, earning the coach's praise for his impact in the game.

Dowman, who has been at the club since 2015, made his senior debut off the bench earlier this season, before breaking Jack Porter's record for being the youngest starter.

Goalkeeper Porter started in the League Cup last year when he was 16 years and 72 days old.

 

Right-winger Dowman made the most dribbles and won the most fouls and duels as Arsenal registered their eighth straight victory in all competitions.

"A tiny smile, that's what you get with him," Arteta told reporters, asked how Dowman reacted to being picked in the starting line-up.

"For him, everything is natural, for him, everything is OK. It's the way he plays and that's the secret, that he doesn't make a big fuss of it.

"He just does what he does best, which is to play football. To play football with a lot of courage and determination and today again, he has shown some incredible skill, some capacity to run past players at that level in the Premier League at 15. It's definitely something special."

Forward Andre Harriman-Annous, 17, also made his full debut as Arteta made 10 changes in the starting line-up from Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

"That feeling of giving the opportunity to somebody and fulfilling a dream is unique, and I'm very happy that things turned out to be very positive," Arteta added.

League leaders Arsenal visit Burnley on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Another cricket tragedy: Teen killed in Hughes-like hit
Another cricket tragedy: Teen killed in Hughes-like hit
Rohit-Kohli magic falls short as CA posts $7M loss
Rohit-Kohli magic falls short as CA posts $7M loss
Does Gambhir Have A Problem With Arshdeep?
Does Gambhir Have A Problem With Arshdeep?
Big Blow! Shreyas Iyer Out 2 Months, WC Hopes Hit Hard
Big Blow! Shreyas Iyer Out 2 Months, WC Hopes Hit Hard
What If Rain Washes Out the India-Australia Semis?
What If Rain Washes Out the India-Australia Semis?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

The Next-Gen Smartphones Arriving In November

webstory image 3

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

VIDEOS

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship 5:16

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of...

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and Glamour1:31

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and...

PM Modi takes part in India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai2:38

PM Modi takes part in India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO