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Brazilian Legend Maicon To Visit Kolkata For Youth Football Programme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 22:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Brazilian football legend Douglas Maicon is set to visit Kolkata in November to spearhead a grassroots development programme, aiming to nurture young Indian talent and strengthen youth scouting frameworks.

Key Points

  • Former Brazil defender Douglas Maicon will visit Kolkata on November 13-14.
  • Maicon's visit is part of a grassroots development programme as a global brand ambassador for King Sports Management.
  • He will participate in events at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and interact with children for a talent hunt programme.
  • His association is expected to significantly bolster youth scouting frameworks and provide global pathways for young Indian football talent.
  • Maicon was a key pillar of Jose Mourinho's historic 2009-10 treble-winning Inter Milan squad.

Former Brazil defender Douglas Maicon will make a two-day visit to the city on November 13-14 as part of a grassroots development programme.

Maicon's Role In Youth Development

Maicon, who earned 76 caps for Brazil between 2003 and 2014 including two World Cup appearances, will be here as the global brand ambassador for King Sports Management.

 

He will arrive on November 13 and will have a series of events the next day at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. He will later interact with children for a talent hunt programme.

Regarded as one of the most formidable and dynamic right-backs of his generation, Maicon was a key pillar of Jose Mourinho's historic 2009-10 treble-winning Inter Milan squad.

"Maicon is not just as a brand figurehead, but as an active catalyst for grassroots growth," the management company said in a release.

"Maicon's association is expected to significantly bolster youth scouting frameworks, provide world-class technical insights, and build global pathways for young Indian talent aiming for professional footballing careers."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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