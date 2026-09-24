Shaunae Miller-Uibo Named International Ambassador For Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo is set to inspire runners as the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, bringing her message of consistent progress to India.

Key Points Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo is the International Event Ambassador for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Miller-Uibo, a Bahamian sprinter, won 400m gold at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She expressed excitement to visit India and inspire runners, emphasising progress "one step at a time."

Miller-Uibo is only the second woman to successfully defend an Olympic 400m title.

Beyond sports, she actively advocates for community initiatives in The Bahamas, focusing on children and youth.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo was on Thursday announced as the International Event Ambassador for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.

Known for explosive finishes and remarkable consistency, the Bahamian is one of the most accomplished sprinters of her generation. She won gold in the women's 400m at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Inspiring Runners In India

"Running has taken me to many incredible places, but I'm especially excited to visit India, and particularly New Delhi, and be part of a race that has such a deep connection with its community," Miller-Uibo said in a release.

"The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon brings together people from different backgrounds, with different stories and abilities, united by the simple joy of running.

"Having spent years competing at the highest level, I know that progress is built one step at a time. I hope my journey inspires runners here to trust their process, stay consistent and keep believing in what they can achieve. I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with the runners of Delhi and seeing everyone at the start line."

Miller-Uibo's Illustrious Career

She is only the second woman in history, alongside France's Marie-Jose Perec, to successfully defend an Olympic 400m title. She clocked a North American record of 48.36 seconds in that final, having already come close to it in 2019 with a 48.37-second run at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Miller-Uibo began making her mark internationally while still a junior, competing for the University of Georgia, where she also claimed an NCAA Division I indoor title. Her rise continued through the senior ranks, where her blend of speed and composure quickly set her apart.

At the World Athletics Championships, Miller-Uibo claimed silver medals in the 400m in both 2015 and 2019, and a bronze in the 200m in 2017, before finally winning gold in 2022 at Eugene. Her personal best of 21.74 seconds in the 200m stands as a Bahamian national record.

Miller-Uibo has also enjoyed success on the international stage, winning gold in the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She added another major accolade to her resume with a gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay for The Bahamas at the World Athletics Relays.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Miller-Uibo is a passionate advocate for giving back to the communities in The Bahamas. She has been actively involved in several charitable and community initiatives, particularly those focused on children and youth.