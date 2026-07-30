Double delight! Praveen, Selva reach CWG triple jump final

Indian national record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu have successfully advanced to the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games, showcasing strong performances despite challenging conditions in Glasgow.

IMAGE: Praveen Chithravel in action during the men's triple jump qualifying round at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu qualified for the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games.

Chithravel secured second place with a 16.41m jump, while Prabhu finished third with 16.26m.

Both Indian athletes advanced despite challenging cold and windy conditions in Glasgow.

National record holder Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu advanced to the men's triple jump final round in the Commonwealth Games after finishing second and third respectively in the qualification round in Glasgow on Thursday.

Chithravel jumped 16.41m in his first and only attempt to take the second spot. With none of the 14 competitors breaching the automatic final qualification mark of 16.60m under cold and windy conditions, Chithravel did not take his second and third attempts. His national record stands at 17.37m. His season best is 17.08m.

Vishal T K Fails To Advance

Prabhu, however, spent some anxious moments as he fouled his first two attempts but came up with 16.26m in his final effort to end at third.

The top 12 performers qualify for the final round to be held on Saturday. Jordan Scott of Jamaica, who has a season best of 17.69m, topped the qualification round with a second round jump of 16.56m.

In the men's 400m race, however, national record holder Vishal T K failed to make it to the final round after finishing sixth in his semi-final heat with a below par time of 46.33 seconds.

The first two runners in each of the three heats and the next two fastest advance to the final. Vishal had clocked a national record time of 44.98 seconds during the Federation Cup in May.