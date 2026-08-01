Double delight! Jaismine, Preeti win CWG Boxing golds

Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar delivered stellar performances to clinch two gold medals for India at the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar deliver for India. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Preeti Pawar (54kg) won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Preeti Pawar secured a dominant 5-0 victory against Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final.

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria defeated defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland with a 5-0 scoreline in the women's 57kg final.

Both boxers demonstrated strong performances, with Preeti winning her opening round unanimously and Jaismine securing a unanimous verdict in her second round.

These victories mark significant achievements for India in boxing at the Commonwealth Games.

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won the gold medals in the women's 57kg and women's 54kg final bouts respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

Dominant Victories For Indian Boxers

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion.

Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other. However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

Earlier, Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour.

The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

The 22-year-old Preeti had secured a flawless 5-0 unanimous-decision victory against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.