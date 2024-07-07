News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Double delight for Abhay Singh at Asian Squash

Double delight for Abhay Singh at Asian Squash

Source: PTI
July 07, 2024 16:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Abhay Singh won the men's doubles crown with Velavan Senthilkumar, while he triumphed in the mixed doubles event with Joshna Chinappa at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships. Photograph: SAI Media/X

The talented Abhay Singh performed admirably to win double crown at the Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Johor, Malaysia, on Sunday.

 

Asian Games team championship gold medallist Abhay won the men's doubles crown along with Velavan Senthilkumar. The top-seeded pair made shirt work of Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, put it past the second-seeded Hong Kong duo of Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5

in the mixed doubles final.

"I'm very happy with the way Abhay and I performed this week. We were confident and got better as we advanced in the tournament," Senthilkumar said in a release.

"It was timely of the SRFI and HCL to revive the National Doubles Championships after a long gap as it allowed us to gain momentum."

Joshna, who was conferred with the Padma Shri award earlier this year, said, "It means so much to me to play for India again, especially since I was out of action for the last five months following a knee surgery.

"Playing doubles was a great opportunity to return to India action first before I get back on the PSA Tour."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!
Cricketers Day Out at Wimbledon!
Cricketers Day Out at Wimbledon!
UP stampede: On grilling Baba, probe panel says...
UP stampede: On grilling Baba, probe panel says...
'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!
'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!
SC to hear batch of pleas on NEET-UG row tomorrow
SC to hear batch of pleas on NEET-UG row tomorrow
'Rohit will captain India in CT 2025, WTC Final'
'Rohit will captain India in CT 2025, WTC Final'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!

'Happy birthday Mahi!': Sakshi touches Dhoni's feet!

'Rohit will captain India in CT 2025, WTC Final'

'Rohit will captain India in CT 2025, WTC Final'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances