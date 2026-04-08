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Double bagel disaster: Medvedev smashes racket in fury

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April 08, 2026 19:26 IST

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Daniil Medvedev's shocking 'double bagel' loss at the Monte Carlo Masters, coupled with a racket-smashing incident, has sparked debate about managing player frustration in professional tennis.

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev loses cool on court. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Daniil Medvedev suffered a surprising 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters.
  • Medvedev's frustration boiled over, resulting in him smashing his racket during the match.
  • Berrettini described the match as one of the best performances of his career.
  • The incident has reignited the debate about how tennis players express frustration on court.

Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket several times during a humbling 6-0, 6-0 loss to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday, as the world number 10 suffered his first tour‑level defeat without winning a game.

Medvedev capitulated in 49 minutes, failing to earn a game point on his own serve, and the visibly frustrated Russian destroyed his racket before dumping the remnants in a courtside dustbin.

 

The 30‑year‑old, who lifted titles in Dubai and Brisbane this year, committed 27 unforced errors.

It was the first time Berrettini had won a tour‑level match 6‑0 6‑0 and his first win over a top‑10 opponent since defeating Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo last season.

"I think it was one of the best performances of my life," Berrettini said.

"I think I missed three shots in the entire match and it is not easy against a tricky player like Daniil. I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working."

Debate on Player Frustration

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Italy's Matteo Berrettini shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning his round of 32 match. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Medvedev’s outburst comes amid renewed discussion around how players express their frustration during matches. 

World number one Aryna Sabalenka backed the idea of "rage rooms" where players can vent their frustrations away from the cameras, in response to Coco Gauff's racket-smashing incident at the Australian Open, where the American was unaware her actions were being broadcast worldwide.

Source: REUTERS
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