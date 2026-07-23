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Doping Violations Lead To India's CWG Weightlifting Quota Cut

By Aparajita Upadhyay July 23, 2026 15:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Commonwealth Games weightlifting squad faces a significant setback as its quota is slashed from 16 to 11 lifters, directly impacting athletes like Dilbagh Singh, due to multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations during the qualification period.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India's Commonwealth Games weightlifting quota has been reduced from 16 to 11 lifters.
  • Weightlifter Dilbagh Singh was withdrawn from the squad following the quota cut and a back injury.
  • The reduction stems from multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) by Indian lifters.
  • Several lifters, including N Ajith, Sairaj Pardeshi, Harcharan Singh, and Vanshita Verma, faced doping sanctions.
  • This incident marks another setback for Indian weightlifting due to persistent doping offences.

Weightlifter Dilbagh Singh has been withdrawn from India's Commonwealth Games contingent after the country's quota was reduced because of multiple Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) during the qualification period.

India's weightlifting quota for the Games has been cut from 16 to 11.

 

Impact Of Doping Violations On CWG Squad

The Indian Weightlifting Federation had named a 12-member squad, spearheaded by Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, for the showpiece and said it was told about the reduced quota only on Wednesday.

"The federation got to know about the reduction of quota from 12 to 11 lifters only yesterday," a well-placed source told PTI.

"Since Dilbagh is suffering from a back injury and did not train at all during the preparatory camp in Birmingham, a decision was made to withdraw him," he said.

N Ajith (71kg), Sairaj Pardeshi (88kg) and Harcharan Singh (110kg) were banned for doping ahead of the CWG. Woman lifter Vanshita Verma (86kg) was also sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation in the qualification period.

The reduction in quota is another setback for Indian weightlifting, which has repeatedly faced sanctions because of doping offences.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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