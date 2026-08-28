WFI issues strict anti-doping advisory after string of doping cases

The Wrestling Federation of India has issued a stringent anti-doping advisory, emphasising personal responsibility and compliance, after multiple Indian wrestlers, including Asian Games selections, faced suspensions for doping and whereabouts violations.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points WFI issues stern anti-doping advisory following multiple violations by Indian wrestlers.

Two Asian Games selections, Mukul Dahiya and Deepanshu, were removed due to doping, costing India two spots.

Doping concerns extend to U-23 medallists Nikhil and Rohit Kumar, and world champion Chirag Chhikara for whereabouts failures.

The advisory stresses personal responsibility for athletes regarding substance consumption and whereabouts information.

WFI plans anti-doping education programmes to foster a culture of clean sport.

A string of doping and whereabouts-related cases involving Indian wrestlers, including two Asian Games selections and fresh U23 national medallists, has prompted the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to issue a stern advisory stressing that athletes must take personal responsibility for anti-doping compliance.

Key Doping Cases Impacting Asian Games

The advisory comes after Asian Games-bound wrestlers Mukul Dahiya (86kg freestyle) and Deepanshu (130kg Greco-Roman) were removed from India's squad following doping cases, leaving the country without entries in both weight categories at the upcoming continental Games.

"WFI had sought a replacement of Deepanshu with Ronak Dahiya but the federation was told that replacement was allowed only in case of an injury and not for doping violation," a WFI source said.

"Lack of education among wrestlers is a major issue and that's why they miss tests which they are supposed to take under whereabouts rules. That's why we have issued this advisory," added the source.

Dahiya, who had won silver at the 2026 Asian Championships, was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for the stimulant Mephentermine.

His sample was collected during the Asian Games selection trials at the SAI centre in Lucknow on May 31, when he finished first in the 86kg category.

"Mukul, in his explanation, says that he took an injection on the advise of his friend wrestler. Now is this acceptable? The wresters will have to take responsibilities for what they consume and put in their bodies," a miffed WFI official said.

Deepanshu, meanwhile, has been handed an eight-year ban, according to a WFI source, after his latest positive test for Stanozolol was treated as a second anti-doping offence.

He had previously served a three-year ban for the same substance and returned to competition last year before winning the Asian Games selection trials in May.

The two cases have cost India two wrestling spots at the Asian Games, reducing the wrestling contingent from 18 to 16.

Rising Doping Concerns in U-23 Wrestling

The doping concerns have since spread to the U23 level.

Nikhil (55kg Greco-Roman) and Rohit Kumar (65kg freestyle), both medallists at the U23 Nationals in Rohtak in July, were provisionally suspended after their competition samples tested positive for prohibited substances.

Their suspensions have made them ineligible for the U23 World Championships selection trials.

There is also a whereabouts case involving 2024 U23 world champion Chirag Chhikara (57kg), who was served notice over three whereabouts failures and has been banned for two years.

WFI's Strict Guidelines for Anti-Doping Compliance

Against this backdrop, the WFI's latest circular makes a pointed reminder that athletes cannot escape responsibility by claiming ignorance of anti-doping rules, relying on coaches or support staff, or saying that consumption of a prohibited substance was inadvertent.

The federation has specifically advised wrestlers in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) or any other testing pool notified by NADA to keep their whereabouts information accurate and updated and remain available for testing.

Athletes have been told to regularly check their NADA/ADAMS accounts and promptly update changes in their residence, training location, travel plans and competition schedules. The WFI also reminded RTP athletes of the applicable 60-minute testing requirement.

The federation has further urged wrestlers to exercise extreme caution with medicines, supplements and nutritional products, verify the status of substances before consuming them and inform treating doctors that they are subject to anti-doping rules.

Athletes have also been advised not to take medicines or supplements solely on the recommendation of fellow wrestlers, coaches, trainers or gym personnel.

Promoting Clean Sport Through Education

The WFI said it would conduct anti-doping education and awareness programmes.

"The aim was not merely to prevent violations but to build a culture of clean sport, informed decision-making and individual responsibility in Indian wrestling."