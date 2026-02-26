Doordarshan to Broadcast Indian Football League 2025-26

Doordarshan secures the broadcast rights for the Indian Football League 2025-26, bringing exciting football action to fans via DD Sports and the Waves App.

Photograph: I-League/X

Key Points Doordarshan is the official broadcast partner for the Indian Football League 2025-26.

IFL matches will be broadcast on DD Sports and streamed live on the Waves App.

The IFL 2025-26 season kicks off with Namdhari FC vs. Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC vs. Gokulam Kerala FC.

AIFF anticipates a highly competitive and exciting IFL season.

Doordarshan have been brought on as the official broadcast partners for Indian Football League 2025-26, which begins on Friday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The IFL will be broadcast on DD Sports, and streamed live on the Waves App, the streaming platform of Prasar Bharati.

AIFF Deputy Secretary M. Satyanarayan said, "We are happy to state that the IFL season is kicking off, and we have Doordarshan as the broadcast partners for the league. Last season, the title race went right down to the final day, and we hope this year, it will be just as exciting.

"The Indian Football League has its own distinct charm, and we are confident it will live up to expectations once again. We believe the overall quality of the league will be strong, and fans can look forward to a highly competitive season."

Upcoming IFL Matches

IFL 2025-26 will kick off on Friday with Namdhari FC facing Aizawl FC in Ludhiana, while the second match of the day will see newly-promoted side Chanmari FC taking on former champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Aizawl.