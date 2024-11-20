Just focus and don't consider 'favourite' tag: Eragaisi

IMAGE: Liren Ding will face a stern challenge from the 18-year-old D Gukesh. . Photograph: FIDE / X IMAGE:

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has a word of advice for World Championship contender D Gukesh ahead of his clash against China's Ding Liren - just focus on your preparation and don't count yourself as a "huge favourite" going into the title showdown.

Gukesh, partly because of Liren's listless performances in the lead-up to the World Championship showdown in Singapore from November 25, is being seen as the firm favourite for the crown.

"If I were Gukesh, I would not think that I am a huge favourite. I would just try to focus on my preparation and everything. And, I am sure, Gukesh is also doing the same," said Erigaisi, who earned the title of GM as a 14-year-old and achieved a peak rating of 2799 in September this year, making him the 15th-highest-rated player in history.

"I think it's clear that Gukesh is the favourite. Both of them have their strengths and weaknesses. But Gukesh is a massive favourite. It's more to do with Ding's form because the Chinese has not been in good shape," said Erigaisi in an interaction with PTI on Wednesday.

However, Erigaisi feels that if Ding plays to his potential it could turn out to be a cracker of a contest.

"If he (Ding) shows up anywhere close to his best, then it will be a really interesting match. And, as a chess fan, I hope that it happens. Not just me but any chess fan would hope that Ding shows up well and is able to play at his best, so that it will be an interesting match.

"But, as an Indian, I cannot help but support Gukesh."

Gukesh recently trained with acclaimed mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who has also worked with the Indian men's cricket and hockey teams, and Erigaisi feels it will help the teenaged Indian in crunch situations during the World Championship.

"Chess is a mental sport. To be in a good frame of mind is very important. We saw what happened to (Russian GM) Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 2021 World Championship match (against Magnus Carlsen). It started out with five draws, but then Nepomniachtchi lost the sixth game and then he just collapsed.

"He couldn't fight after he lost lost one game. So, I think, in that aspect, it surely helps if you have a mental coach who can guide you and put you in a good frame of mind," opined Erigaisi.

Erigaisi feels what sets five-time world champion Carlsen apart in the chess world is his talent more than anything else, adding that the Norwegian evokes nervousness in his opponents.

"I think in terms of pure chess, he is just clearly stronger than the rest of the field. That's the main reason. And because of that a few other things also work in his favour, like people not taking many chances against him. And even when they're (Carlsen's opponents) winning, they feel very nervous.

"Because of that, Carlsen manages to save (himself) from (even) a lost position. I wouldn't say Magnus' opponents can definitely beat him more number of times (if they are not nervous), but it would give them a better chance," said Erigaisi, 21, who is currently ranked fourth in the world.

Missing out on qualifying for the Candidates has been one of the biggest disappointments for Erigaisi and the Indian GM says it has had a life-changing effect on him.

While Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi made it to the eight-man 'Open' event in Toronto earlier this year, Erigaisi was unlucky.

Gukesh then went on to top the Candidates to set up a World Championship title showdown with Ding.

"Yeah, for the 2024 Candidates, I missed out. I had my hopes pinned on the Candidates. Those were very challenging and tough times for me. When it became clear in 2023 that I was not going to make it, I thought I should take a break from chess. In January, I went to a friend's place for about 20 days; I went completely off chess.

"Now I look at chess totally differently. I don't set any goals and whichever tournament I'm playing, I just try to give my best. Earlier, when things didn't go my way, it used to affect me severely. But, now, one of the positive changes that has come is when things don't go as per the plan, I am still fine. It doesn't affect me in my next tournament."