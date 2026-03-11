HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Donald Trump welcomes Iran's participation in FIFA World Cup in USA, says Infantino

Donald Trump welcomes Iran's participation in FIFA World Cup in USA, says Infantino

March 11, 2026 11:04 IST

Iran football team

IMAGE: Mehdi Taremi celebrates with team-mate Mohammad Mohebi after scoring Iran's second goal against North Korea during the FIFA World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group A match at Azadi Stadium, Tehran, on June 10, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta.
  • Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year.
  • President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States, said FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that he met with United States President Donald Trump, who told him he welcomed Iran's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta, deepening questions over whether the country's soccer team will compete on US soil this summer amid an escalating regional war.

Trump told Politico earlier that he is not concerned about Iran's participation, as they were a "very badly defeated country".

"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026," football's world governing body, FIFA, boss Infantino said in a post on his official social media account.

Will Iran play in 2026 FIFA World Cup?

"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

"We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

Iran secured a trip to a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year, but Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the viciousness of the attacks by US and Israeli forces did not augur well for the World Cup, to be held from June 11 to July 19.

The Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G. Their matches are scheduled to take place in the US, two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

If both the US and Iran finish second in their respective groups, the two countries could meet in a July 3 elimination match in Dallas.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
