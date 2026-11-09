Donald Trump Clarifies Dana White Press Secretary Remark: 'I Was Only Kidding'

President Donald Trump says he was joking when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become White House press secretary. His social media post had also proposed bringing UFC fighters on board as assistants to help defend his administration against the political left.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump stated his suggestion of UFC CEO Dana White as press secretary was 'only kidding' and 'just a little fun'.

Trump had posted on social media about White, describing him as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior' and suggesting he bring UFC champions as assistants.

The former president listed several UFC titleholders, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Kayla Harrison, and Amanda Nunes, as potential assistants.

White and Trump have been close allies since Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, with White mobilising support for his 2024 bid.

The White House press secretary role has seen recent turnover, with Katie Zacharia and Karoline Leavitt having held the position.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "only kidding" when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post a day earlier stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach to dealing with Democrats as they prepare to take control of Congress.

Trump said White, a prominent supporter, "loves the idea" of taking the job but insisted he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as "just a little fun."

"I will tell you, I was only kidding," Trump told reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.

The Social Media Post

In Saturday's post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying they were needed to "defend us against the Lunatic Left."

Trump also asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White, including two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and "Kayla Harris," likely a reference to Kayla Harrison; and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became a US citizen last year.

Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons.

White House Press Secretary Role

The White House press secretary role has been vacant since Katie Zacharia's tenure ended last month after less than a week. Zacharia replaced Karoline Leavitt, who left the role at the end of August.

White and Trump first worked together in the early 2000s, when Trump's Taj Mahal casino hosted some UFC events. But they have become closer allies since the UFC chief publicly backed Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

White, who has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilise support for his 2024 presidential campaign. He has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year.

Trump in recent years has attended several UFC events, and in June the White House hosted a night of UFC fights as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of ​US independence. The White House press office already has a former UFC spokesperson in White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who worked for White's organisation from 2013 to 2016.