Doku leaves Belgium World Cup camp, welcomes baby boy

Belgium and Manchester City football star Jeremy Doku temporarily left his FIFA World Cup camp to welcome his first child, a son named Praise

IMAGE: Jeremy Doku with his wife Shireen. Photograph: Jeremy Doku/Instagram

Key Points Manchester City and Belgium star Jeremy Doku welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Praise, with his wife Shireen.

The Belgian Football Association supported Doku's decision, ensuring his safe travel despite a prior respiratory infection.

Doku's temporary departure sparked public debate, with a TV presenter facing backlash for criticising his choice to prioritise family.

The winger is expected to rejoin the Belgium squad in Seattle for their upcoming World Cup fixture against New Zealand.

Belgium and Manchester City star Jeremy Doku became a father for the first time, welcoming a baby boy with his wife, Shireen. Doku had left the national side's FIFA World Cup camp in the USA to travel to London for the birth of his son.

The 24-year-old has welcomed a son named Praise, confirmed the Belgian Football Association (BFA) on Monday. The Manchester City winger was given permission to leave the national camp just before their group stage encounter with Iran to be present with his wife for a very special moment in both of their lives.

Belgian FA Supports Doku's Decision

The Belgian Football Association (RBFA) released a statement confirming the news, saying, as quoted by Goal.com: "Jeremy received the message yesterday, before the match, that the birth was imminent. In consultation with the Red Devils' medical staff, it was decided to temporarily give him the opportunity to join his wife in London."

Doku's availability was already in question against Iran, as he had suffered a respiratory infection, which kept him away from training in LA. However, the team doctor, Brahim Hacene, said that the player was healthy enough for a cross-Atlantic flight to support his partner during labour.

Safe Travel Amidst Health Concerns

"Since he had already been receiving the adjusted medication for several days, he was able to fly without medical risk to be with his family during this special moment," Hacene confirmed.

"Everything went very well, and mother, father, and son are doing excellent. Jeremy will rejoin the group in Seattle tomorrow (Tuesday) evening," he added.

Public Reaction And Team Rejoining

Belgium's campaign has been a frustrating one for the fans so far, with draws against Egypt and Iran, and the news of Doku leaving the camp met criticism from some quarters. Notably, a TV presenter faced severe social media backlash after suggesting that fathers were "useless" during childbirth and that WC should have taken priority. The broadcaster had to issue a public apology and suspend the presenter.

Doku is expected to join the Rudi Garcia's squad in Seattle on later on Tuesday ahead of a must-win game against New Zealand on Friday.