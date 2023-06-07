News
Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper

Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper

June 07, 2023 19:16 IST
IMAGE: PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico had suffered serious injuries, following an accident on May 28. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Doctors have completely stopped sedating Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who had been in a medically-induced coma for 10 days following a riding accident, the hospital in the Spanish city of Sevilla treating the player said on Wednesday.

According to the hospital's medical report, Rico was "progressing favourably", though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

The Spaniard suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28, his family said.

 

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Rico had been riding a horse himself at the time of the accident.

Rico had been given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage, according to his family.

The hospital said it would issue a new statement on Friday unless there were significant changes before then.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

