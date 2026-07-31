DLTA Denies Land Lease Breaches Amid AITA Election Buzz

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association has vehemently denied allegations of land lease violations at the R K Khanna Tennis Complex, suggesting these claims are strategically timed to influence the upcoming All India Tennis Association elections.

Key Points DLTA has rejected all allegations of land lease and land-use violations at the R K Khanna Tennis Complex.

The association claims the timing of these "mala fide" allegations is linked to the forthcoming All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections.

DLTA asserts that all facilities and commercial subletting practices are in accordance with Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and L&DO guidelines.

Commercial use of office spaces is crucial for revenue generation, as DLTA receives no government funding for maintenance.

DLTA provides infrastructure support to various government organisations and offers social outreach programs, including free access for wheelchair players and government school children.

Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) on Friday rejected reports of alleged violations of land lease conditions, asserting that there has been no breach of lease or land-use norms and suggested that the timing of the allegations was linked to the forthcoming All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections.

The clarification comes after claims that a legal notice has sought action against the DLTA for alleged violations of lease conditions governing the prime government land on which the R K Khanna Tennis Complex stands.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of the forthcoming AITA elections, which are expected to witness a keen contest for control of the national federation.

DLTA Denies Malafide Allegations

In a statement, the DLTA alleged that the intent of the notice "mala fide" to tarnish the association's reputation.

"The timing of the (media) article also appears to be sinister, being influenced by the forthcoming elections of the All India Tennis Association (AITA)," the association said.

The DLTA maintained that all facilities at the complex have been developed in accordance with the conditions laid down by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, particularly the Land and Development Office (L&DO), as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Commercial Operations And Community Outreach

It also defended the commercial use of certain office spaces within the complex, saying the association receives no government funding for maintenance and has been permitted to generate internal revenue through subletting, with every tenancy approved by the L&DO.

"All tenancies are with multilateral, bilateral, United Nations or government organisations and there is no tenancy without the government's explicit approval," it said.

The association also said it provides its infrastructure and technical support to several government organisations, including the armed forces, paramilitary forces, public sector undertakings, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Supreme Court, embassies and United Nations agencies for conducting tennis events.

It further claimed that it offers free access to wheelchair tennis players and children from government schools as part of its social outreach initiatives while continuing to serve as a training base for India's leading players.