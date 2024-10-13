News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Djokovic's 100th title dream shattered: Sinner claims Shanghai Masters

Djokovic's 100th title dream shattered: Sinner claims Shanghai Masters

October 13, 2024 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Novak Djokovic's bid to add a 100th singles title to his trophy cabinet on Sunday was dashed after he was beaten 7-6(4), 6-3 by world number one Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

The Serb had been hoping to become only the third man to win 100 singles titles on the tour in the professional era after Jimmy Connors (109) and rival Roger Federer (103).

There were no breakpoints in a tense opening set where both players dominated on serve. Djokovic, who owns 24-times Grand Slam titles among his haul, gave away just five points in six service games.

 

Jannik Sinner

It took a tiebreak to separate the two and Sinner, who has won just under 70% of the tiebreakers he has played in the past year, took the first four points in a row before clinching the first set when a Djokovic return flew wide.

Djokovic's serve lost some of its potency in the second set and two-times Grand Slam champion Sinner broke for a 3-1 lead after blasting a forehand winner down the line.

Two more service holds put Sinner within reach of victory and he crossed the finish line with an emphatic ace to wrap up the final in an hour and 37 minutes.

U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Sinner, who levelled his head-to-head record against Djokovic at 4-4, has won seven ATP titles this year and ensured the year-end number one ranking earlier this week.

The victory in Shanghai also ensured Sinner's fourth ATP Masters 1000 title overall and his third this year, adding to his wins in Cincinnati and Miami.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India dominate Asian TT Championships with 3 medals
India dominate Asian TT Championships with 3 medals
Washington Sundar beats Hardik for fielding medal
Washington Sundar beats Hardik for fielding medal
How Gambhir reacted to Team India's series sweep
How Gambhir reacted to Team India's series sweep
Green's injury opens door for Bancroft return?
Green's injury opens door for Bancroft return?
Washington Sundar beats Hardik for fielding medal
Washington Sundar beats Hardik for fielding medal
Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis
Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis
Was Saibaba denied proper medical care in jail?
Was Saibaba denied proper medical care in jail?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rafael Nadal's India Connections

Rafael Nadal's India Connections

Global Chess League: Kings win second title in a row!

Global Chess League: Kings win second title in a row!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances